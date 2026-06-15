Chiefs DE Ashton Gillotte Reflects on Rookie Season: 'I Didn't Like How I Looked on Film'

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte played 485 snaps in his rookie season, earning a sizable role in his first year in the league. Still, the 2025 third-round pick has a higher standard in mind for his sophomore season in the NFL.

Speaking to the media during mandatory minicamp, Gillotte reflected on his rookie campaign and set his goals for the 2026 season.

What Ashton Gillotte saw from his rookie season on film

“I’m being honest, I didn’t like how I looked on film, but that’s because I’ve always been my worst critic, but I think there’s some things I can learn from," Gillotte said. "I don’t think I moved like myself or played exactly how I wanted to play, but those are all things I can learn from. It’s a journey. Not everyone's journey is going to be the same, you’re not always going to click how you want at first, so I’m just trying to keep patient, give it up to God and just let it come to fruition."

How different does Gillotte feel going into Year 2?

"It feels good," Gillotte said. "Obviously, the whole thing of, like, your rookie nerves, you’re kind of past that. You’re kind of in the rhythm and really didn’t feel like we had a break from that. Our break was short, and it was good, and we were back in the building. So, just keep building on what we did last year. I’ve already had some under my belt, so I can just keep moving forward."

What are Gillotte's goals for his second NFL season?

“Do what I can to contribute to this team," Gillotte said. "We have a goal of what we want to accomplish every year, and that’s always a Lombardi. When you set that standard, that’s the standard we've got to live up to. So, whatever I can do to put my best foot forward to put this team in the best position and however I can contribute, that’s my goal. I just want to be able to provide."

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