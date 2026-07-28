The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly suffered their first serious injury of training camp.

According to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, Chiefs defensive end Ethan Downs tore the ACL in his left knee, ending his season before training camp fully began.

Chiefs DE Ethan Downs torn the ACL in his left knee, per source.



Downs was a strong candidate to make the roster as depth at edge rusher as well as a multiple phase special teams player. He and R Mason Thomas were teammates at Oklahoma. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) July 28, 2026

Downs, 23, was set to begin his second season with the Chiefs after being signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft. Downs was cut by Jacksonville last August and signed to the Chiefs' practice squad shortly after.

In our first Chiefs On SI 53-man roster projection of training camp, Downs was narrowly on the outside of the roster bubble. The team has at least one defensive end spot open to competition, and Downs certainly had a chance to earn that role. Even if he missed the initial 53-man roster, he appeared to be a likely practice squad candidate.

Downs was a four-year player at the University of Oklahoma, including an overlap with 2026 second-round pick R Mason Thomas and OU head coach Brent Venables. Downs recorded 12.5 sacks and 32 tackles for loss in his collegiate career.

Downs got his first professional snaps in Week 18 of the 2025-26 Chiefs season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Downs played 11 defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps while recording five tackles and a forced fumble.

Where does Ethan Downs' injury leave the Chiefs' defensive end depth?

George Karlaftis is the Chiefs' obvious full-time starter on one end of the defensive line, while second-year third-round pick Ashton Gillotte and Thomas project as the No. 2 and 3 ends rotating opposite Karlaftis. Behind that trio, the group was already thin.

Former first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah begins camp as KC's fourth edge defender, but his spot can't be taken for granted, while Vincent Anthony, Tyreke Smith and Anthony Dunn will continue to compete for the next spot in Downs' absence.

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