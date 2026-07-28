Report: Chiefs Defensive End Ethan Downs Suffers Season-Ending Injury
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The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly suffered their first serious injury of training camp.
According to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, Chiefs defensive end Ethan Downs tore the ACL in his left knee, ending his season before training camp fully began.
Downs, 23, was set to begin his second season with the Chiefs after being signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft. Downs was cut by Jacksonville last August and signed to the Chiefs' practice squad shortly after.
In our first Chiefs On SI 53-man roster projection of training camp, Downs was narrowly on the outside of the roster bubble. The team has at least one defensive end spot open to competition, and Downs certainly had a chance to earn that role. Even if he missed the initial 53-man roster, he appeared to be a likely practice squad candidate.
Downs was a four-year player at the University of Oklahoma, including an overlap with 2026 second-round pick R Mason Thomas and OU head coach Brent Venables. Downs recorded 12.5 sacks and 32 tackles for loss in his collegiate career.
Downs got his first professional snaps in Week 18 of the 2025-26 Chiefs season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Downs played 11 defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps while recording five tackles and a forced fumble.
Where does Ethan Downs' injury leave the Chiefs' defensive end depth?
George Karlaftis is the Chiefs' obvious full-time starter on one end of the defensive line, while second-year third-round pick Ashton Gillotte and Thomas project as the No. 2 and 3 ends rotating opposite Karlaftis. Behind that trio, the group was already thin.
Former first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah begins camp as KC's fourth edge defender, but his spot can't be taken for granted, while Vincent Anthony, Tyreke Smith and Anthony Dunn will continue to compete for the next spot in Downs' absence.
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Joshua Brisco has covered the Kansas City Chiefs professionally since 2017 across audio, video and written media, including his work with Chiefs On SI and KC Sports Network. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow jbbrisco