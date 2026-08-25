Chiefs Injury Concerns Grow as Kenneth Walker III Deals With New Back Issue

There have been a lot of positive injury developments this offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, including the expedited recoveries of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Rashee Rice. However, a new ailment has popped up during the preseason that could quickly become a concern.



During Tuesday's practice session, standout running back Kenneth Walker III was held out with a new foot issue. It's unclear whether the Chiefs coaching staff did so as a precautionary measure, but Chiefs fans now have another player's health to worry about.

Chiefs report RB Kenneth Walker is not expected to practice Tuesday with a foot issue. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 25, 2026

The prized offseason signing from Seattle may not be Christian McCaffrey-level injury-prone, but he has dealt with multiple lower-body problems in the past. He missed six games two years ago with a high ankle sprain and calf problems and also dealt with more ankle troubles as a rookie.

While this past season was his first in the NFL without missing a game, injury fears will always exist, especially with a running back projected to handle the majority of the touches in the backfield.



Walker is a dynamic tailback when healthy. He rushed for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns last year, leading the Chiefs to sign him to a hefty three-year contract. He's expected to play a prominent role in the offense and be its most explosive weapon.

The Tennessee native received his first touches as a Chief this past weekend against the Buccaneers, tallying two carries for four yards.

Chiefs Injury Report Continues to Grow

With Walker appearing on the injury report, he is now unlikely to see the field in the final preseason contest against his former team, the Seahawks. Fans can expect to see an increased workload for highly touted rookie Emmett Johnson and 2025 seventh-round pick Brashard Smith.

Aside from Walker, K.C.'s injury report remained the same on Tuesday. Starting left tackle Josh Simmons remains sidelined with a back injury, while other key players like Ashton Gillotte and Alohi Gilman are still not practicing.

As Week 1 approaches, it's looking more likely that a few starters' statuses could be in jeopardy. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could have a serious problem on his hands if Walker is limited heading into the opener.

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