Chiefs Injury Report: Josh Simmons, Tyquan Thornton, Ashton Gillotte Battle Training Camp Ailments

The Kansas City Chiefs saw a trio of important players sidelined during Tuesday's training camp practice in St. Joseph, Missouri. After practice, the team diagnosed their three injured starters.

The first alarming update of Tuesday's practice belonged to left tackle Josh Simmons. Simmons walked down the hill without his helmet or pads alongside other injured Chiefs.

Josh Simmons is not practicing today #Chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/5LnXPOgwWf — Taylor Burr (@TaylorBurr10) August 18, 2026

After practice, Nate Taylor of ESPN shared the team's update on Simmons' status.

"The Chiefs say Josh Simmons is dealing with a back injury," Taylor wrote on Twitter/X.

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton went into the medical tent during practice before riding off the field in the front seat of a cart, ending his day early. According to Taylor, the Chiefs announced that Thornton has a strained hamstring.

While wide receivers Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen have all missed some portion of on-field action in St. Joe, Thornton's hamstring issue is the first ding to KC's likely No. 3 receiver.

Defensive end Ashton Gillotte, who entered camp as the presumed favorite to be the Chiefs' second starting defensive end, had recently missed time due to a hamstring injury. In his second padded practice back from the hamstring ailment, Gillotte went to the medical tent after a play ended with him reaching for his right heel, as captured by Matt Foster of KSHB 41.

#Chiefs Ashton Gillotte had to head to the medical tent after this player. Appeared to be holding the back of his right foot.



Tuesday was his 2nd full day back in pads since recovering from a hamstring strain. #ChiefsKingdom @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/ORlGE15h7B — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) August 18, 2026

After practice, the Chiefs designated Gillotte with a foot injury, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest.

Existing injuries add to offensive line shuffle

In addition to Tuesday's new injuries, the team practiced without right guard Trey Smith, who has been sidelined due to a hip issue since August 7.

Down two starters, the Chiefs' starting offensive line included Jaylon Moore at left tackle and Kahlil Benson at right tackle, with Mike Caliendo and Hunter Nourzad sharing snaps at right guard, per Derrick.

Another injury to monitor: rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods did participate in Tuesday's practice, but Jesse Newell of The Athletic wrote on Twitter/X that Woods is laboring through his ankle injury.

"Chiefs rookie DT Peter Woods flashed a ton last week, but seems pretty clear now that a left ankle injury (one he’s practicing through) is limiting his lateral burst," Newell wrote. "Still plenty of time to get healthy before season, but something to note for now."

Josh Simmons (back), Trey Smith (hip), Jimmy Holiday (groin), Chu Godrick (ankle), Jack Cochrane (knee), Jeff Weimer (hamstring) and Matt Waletzko (knee) didn’t practice for the Chiefs today.



Ashton Gillotte (foot) and Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) left early. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) August 18, 2026

Several veteran defenders suit up

In better news for the Chiefs, some key defensive players were full participants in Tuesday's practice after navigating nagging injuries.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill (back), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) and safety Chamarri Conner (knee) all returned to fully padded practice, according to Derrick.

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