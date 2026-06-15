Kansas City Chiefs 2026 Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Autographs, Tickets

The Kansas City Chiefs' training camp schedule is set for the summer of 2026.

The Chiefs will be returning to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo. for the 16th time. Tickets must be reserved in advance at chiefs.com/trainingcamp.

Kansas City Chiefs 2026 training camp schedule

Date Practice Time Autographs July 29 9:15 a.m. Team (Season Ticket Member Day, not open to general public) July 30 9:15 a.m. Linebackers July 31 9:15 a.m. Defensive backs Aug. 1 9:15 a.m. Team ($7 admission) Aug. 2 None None Aug. 3 9:15 a.m. Wide receivers/tight ends Aug. 4 9:15 a.m. Offensive/defensive line (Ambassador Day) Aug. 5 9:15 a.m. Quarterbacks/running backs/specialists Aug. 6 9:15 a.m. Linebackers Aug. 7 9:15 a.m. Team ($7 admission) Aug. 8 9:15 a.m. Team ($7 admission - Family Fun Day) Aug. 9 None None Aug. 10 9:15 a.m. Defensive backs Aug. 11 9:15 a.m. Team (Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day, not open to general public) Aug. 12 9:15 a.m. Quarterbacks/Running backs/specialists Aug. 13 9:15 a.m. Wide receivers/tight ends Aug. 14 None None Aug. 15 Preseason game vs. Rams None Aug. 16 None None Aug. 17 9:15 a.m. Linebackers Aug. 18 9:15 a.m. Defensive backs Aug. 19 9:15 a.m. Offensive/defensive line Aug. 20 8:15 a.m. Military Appreciation Day

Things to know about 2026 Chiefs training camp

"Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily," the Chiefs note. "All dates and times provided are subject to change. If practice is moved indoors due to inclement weather, it will be closed to the general public."

On Aug. 1 (Saturday), Aug. 7 (Friday) and Aug. 8 (Saturday - Family Fun Day), Missouri Western will charge $7 for admission.

On July 29 (Wednesday) and Aug. 11 (Tuesday), practices are free exclusively for season ticket members and are not open to the general public.

Parking is $8 per vehicle per day. (Parking is free for season ticket members on July 29 and Aug. 11.)

The team provided further details regarding ticket reservations and rules:

"Ticket reservations will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16 for Chiefs Season Ticket Members followed by the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17," the Chiefs announced. "Fans can reserve a maximum of six tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices. Paid practice days will require advance payment to reserve tickets, while only Chiefs Season Ticket Members will have the option to reserve tickets for the exclusive Season Ticket Member days. Paid practice dates and Season Ticket Member dates do not count towards the maximum ticket reservation allotment of three practices. Chiefs Tailgate Suites will be available for purchase in the North Endzone for groups of 10 or more."

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