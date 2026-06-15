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Kansas City Chiefs 2026 Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Autographs, Tickets

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their dates, practice times and autograph schedules for training camp at Missouri Western State University.
Joshua Brisco|
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signs autographs for fans after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signs autographs for fans after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

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Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' training camp schedule is set for the summer of 2026.

The Chiefs will be returning to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo. for the 16th time. Tickets must be reserved in advance at chiefs.com/trainingcamp.

Kansas City Chiefs 2026 training camp schedule

Date

Practice Time

Autographs

July 29

9:15 a.m.

Team (Season Ticket Member Day, not open to general public)

July 30

9:15 a.m.

Linebackers

July 31

9:15 a.m.

Defensive backs

Aug. 1

9:15 a.m.

Team ($7 admission)

Aug. 2

None

None

Aug. 3

9:15 a.m.

Wide receivers/tight ends

Aug. 4

9:15 a.m.

Offensive/defensive line (Ambassador Day)

Aug. 5

9:15 a.m.

Quarterbacks/running backs/specialists

Aug. 6

9:15 a.m.

Linebackers

Aug. 7

9:15 a.m.

Team ($7 admission)

Aug. 8

9:15 a.m.

Team ($7 admission - Family Fun Day)

Aug. 9

None

None

Aug. 10

9:15 a.m.

Defensive backs

Aug. 11

9:15 a.m.

Team (Exclusive Season Ticket Member Day, not open to general public)

Aug. 12

9:15 a.m.

Quarterbacks/Running backs/specialists

Aug. 13

9:15 a.m.

Wide receivers/tight ends

Aug. 14

None

None

Aug. 15

Preseason game vs. Rams

None

Aug. 16

None

None

Aug. 17

9:15 a.m.

Linebackers

Aug. 18

9:15 a.m.

Defensive backs

Aug. 19

9:15 a.m.

Offensive/defensive line

Aug. 20

8:15 a.m.

Military Appreciation Day

Things to know about 2026 Chiefs training camp

"Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily," the Chiefs note. "All dates and times provided are subject to change. If practice is moved indoors due to inclement weather, it will be closed to the general public."

On Aug. 1 (Saturday), Aug. 7 (Friday) and Aug. 8 (Saturday - Family Fun Day), Missouri Western will charge $7 for admission.

On July 29 (Wednesday) and Aug. 11 (Tuesday), practices are free exclusively for season ticket members and are not open to the general public.

Parking is $8 per vehicle per day. (Parking is free for season ticket members on July 29 and Aug. 11.)

The team provided further details regarding ticket reservations and rules:

"Ticket reservations will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16 for Chiefs Season Ticket Members followed by the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17," the Chiefs announced. "Fans can reserve a maximum of six tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices. Paid practice days will require advance payment to reserve tickets, while only Chiefs Season Ticket Members will have the option to reserve tickets for the exclusive Season Ticket Member days. Paid practice dates and Season Ticket Member dates do not count towards the maximum ticket reservation allotment of three practices. Chiefs Tailgate Suites will be available for purchase in the North Endzone for groups of 10 or more."

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Published | Modified
Joshua Brisco
JOSHUA BRISCO

Joshua Brisco has covered the Kansas City Chiefs professionally since 2017 across audio, video and written media, including his work with Chiefs On SI and KC Sports Network. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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