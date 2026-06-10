Chiefs Sign Patrick Mahomes to Record-Setting Contract Extension
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Patrick Mahomes was already set to wear nothing but red and gold for the foreseeable future. Now, he's under contract with the Kansas City Chiefs well into the next decade.
As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team is "adding two years to Patrick Mahomes’ contract, tying him to Kansas City through the 2033 season at a value of $504.75 million, making it the first NFL deal valued at over a half-billion dollars."
Schefter then reported additional details about the structure of Mahomes' record-breaking contract.
"The new money on Patrick Mahomes’ deal is worth $239.05 million, with the total value now at $504.75 million from 2026-33, with the first four years being guaranteed at signing," Schefter wrote. "All $504.75 million becomes guaranteed through contract mechanisms.
"Mahomes can earn up to $522.25 through incentives and escalators. Beginning in 2027, when the new money begins, the deal averages $64M per year, setting a new NFL record for average annual value."
Schefter's ESPN story also includes a quote from Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, who expressed his excitement to lengthen KC's connection with Mahomes.
"Over the last decade Patrick has become one of the most iconic, beloved sports figures of all-time," Hunt said, as quoted by ESPN. "He has helped lead our franchise to five Super Bowl appearances and three championships, he has been instrumental in shaping the Chiefs brand and putting Kansas City on the world stage, and on top of it all he has been an outstanding role model in the community. Patrick is a generational talent and an elite human being, and I'm so excited he will continue to lead our team into the future."
What does the Patrick Mahomes extension mean for the Chiefs?
Despite the eye-popping numbers and additional guaranteed money for Mahomes, this does not change much about the team's next several years.
Mahomes' unique contract structure has always given Kansas City additional financial flexibility, and the team has made sure that Mahomes is paid his fair dues in return. As Schefter noted, this is the third time in the last six years that Mahomes and the Chiefs have "reset the quarterback market."
For Mahomes, Hunt, general manager Brett Veach and agent Chris Cabott, this is all big-money business as usual.
Still, the immediate structure of Mahomes' deal will be worth monitoring. The team could have used this as an opportunity to create some salary cap space in 2026, which could be used to acquire a free agent at a position of need.
Alternatively, it could simply be the latest installment of a healthy relationship between a quarterback and his team, to the tune of a half-billion dollars.
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Joshua Brisco has covered the Kansas City Chiefs professionally since 2017 across audio, video and written media, including his work with Chiefs On SI and KC Sports Network. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow jbbrisco