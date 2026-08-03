How Rookie DT Peter Woods is Already Earning Respect at Chiefs Training Camp

As Kansas City Chiefs training camp heats up, so does the attention on the team's top offseason additions. After a disappointing 2025 campaign and months of overhauls on the defensive side of the ball, many of the team's young incoming players have plenty of pressure to perform early in their pro careers.

While No. 6 overall pick Mansoor Delane remains limited due to a shoulder injury, the Chiefs' next-highest pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was defensive tackle Peter Woods, selected at No. 29 overall.

As the team moved into the next stage of camp on Monday, Woods was one of the top stories of the day both on the field and during post-practice press conferences.

Peter Woods is the defensive champion of one-on-ones, a dominating performance. Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Josh Simmons in form early as well. pic.twitter.com/1lj5BMyRBN — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 3, 2026

Monday marked the Chiefs' first training camp practice in full pads, meaning that Woods saw some action against Chiefs right guard Trey Smith, one of the highest-paid interior offensive linemen in football. What about Woods has stood out to Smith so far?

"Peter's really talented, man," Smith said. "Sky's the limit for him. In terms of his hand utilization, speed, power, he's really sort of a full-package type guy. And he's young and he's figuring out the game, but he has a willingness to learn, and I really, really enjoy the way he's stepped into this program, this organization, and how he's trying to turn himself into a great player. Definitely has an outstanding future ahead of him. Just really excited to help him in his development where I can."

Peter Woods going 1-v-1 with the Vet Trey Smith. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/LsH2Yk8swf — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 3, 2026

After the Chiefs' first padded practice of camp, head coach Andy Reid was asked about his early impression of Woods since he joined the team.

"I like what I've seen," Reid said. "He's an explosive kid, he's learning—he's smart and he's learning, trying to hone in some of these techniques we're asking him to do. Like his effort. He's got a ways to go, but you sure like the tools and the effort and how smart he is. I appreciate that."

“He's an explosive kid, he's learning, he's smart... he's got a ways to go, but you sure like the tools.”



Andy Reid on rookie DT Peter Woods pic.twitter.com/VfTJKRpeuc — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) August 3, 2026

Veteran defensive end George Karlaftis also had praise for Woods' mentality early in his rookie preseason. On Monday, Karlaftis was asked how Woods and second-round defensive end R Mason Thomas have developed so far.

"Those guys have a lot of humility; they're trying to do stuff the right way," Karlaftis said. "They're approaching it as professionals. They're working hard, and you can tell they love football. That, coupled with their natural, raw abilities and their willingness to take coaching and to get better, I think they're going to both be great players and great additions to this team."

“Peter's really talented, man — sky's the limit for him in terms of his hand utilization, speed, power. He's really sort of a full-package type guy.”



Trey Smith on Peter Woods pic.twitter.com/9K3X5XEqCv — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) August 3, 2026

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