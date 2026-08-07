Steve Spagnuolo Explains Why Chiefs Rookie Peter Woods ‘Has a Ways to Go'

After trading away Trent McDuffie to the Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs front office made it a priority to revitalize the defense in this year's NFL Draft. They set the tone by selecting cornerback Mansoor Delane as his replacement with the No. 6 overall pick, then took Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods 23 selections later.

While teammates like Trey Smith expect Woods to emerge as a breakout star, the Chiefs coaching staff is taking a more patient approach — not because of a lack of talent, but because of the discipline and attention to detail it takes to play defensive tackle in the NFL.



Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo discussed Woods' performance through the first week of training camp during his Thursday presser, explaining why the rookie (and the rest of the draft class) still has "a ways to go."

"Now, Peter's one thick good-looking dude. He looks the way D linemen are supposed to look, right?" Spagnuolo joked. "But I think he's got a ways to go. Some of these younger guys aren't really used to the way that we do things."

"I'm talking about all the little things," he continued. "Running in and out of huddle, all that stuff, and that's for all the rookies and Pete's right in there with that crew. But when he does get his feet right, he does keep his pad level low, he's a pretty good football player. So, it's our job to get him to do that every down and he's a willing guy. I like him, he’s a smart football player."

This was an interesting choice of words from Spagnuolo, particularly because head coach Andy Reid used the exact same phrase "a ways to go" when talking about Woods earlier this week. It's clear the coaching staff believes he's still missing some key aspects of the position, which is completely understandable for a 21-year-old rookie.

The Alabama native spent three years at Clemson and made an impact from the moment he arrived. His best statistical season came as a sophomore when he recorded 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.



During his own press conference, Woods echoed that same sentiment, admitting there are still parts of his game he needs to improve.

"I'm always trying to find ways to get better, being very critical of myself. I would say I learned a lot," he proclaimed. "How important the little details are, like footwork and hand placement. Just the little things in this league can get you beat. It's not always about raw strength, power, potential, or things of that nature. Just really homing in on the little details is something I think I've learned."



The issues Spagnuolo and Reid are referring to should naturally fade with experience, especially considering Woods will be learning from one of the greatest defensive tackles of this generation in Chris Jones. If there's anyone who can help accelerate his development, it's him and this coaching staff.

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