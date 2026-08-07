Three Rookies Who Could Swing Chiefs' Championship Outlook This Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are a team that relies heavily on its stars, but every championship squad needs contributions from its depth as well. That's been evident each time the club has won a ring in the Patrick Mahomes era, and it'll be no different if that happens again in 2026-27.

General manager Brett Veach added some veteran talent during the offseason while stocking the shelves with some young, cost-controlled, high-upside pieces in the NFL Draft. Although it's far too early to make declarations about any first-year man, the projected importance of a few soon-to-be debutants is beginning to manifest.

Which members of the rookie class could have the biggest swing factor regarding a potential Super Bowl run? Tucker Franklin and Matt Verderame discussed that and more on an August episode of the That Football Show podcast on KC Sports Network.

Mansoor Delane

It's only natural that a franchise desperately needs a player selected sixth overall to hit right out of the gate. The Chiefs rebuilt their secondary around first-round pick Mansoor Delane this offseason, and he has the athletic profile and overall toolbox to become a top-flight player in due time. Unfortunately, though, it's been a bumpy start to his tenure in K.C.

Two weeks into camp, Delane continues to don a yellow non-contact jersey as he recovers from a shoulder injury. The LSU product is still making plays on the practice field, although his lack of full-fledged involvement in the defense could put him behind the learning curve as he adjusts to life in the NFL.

If Steve Spagnuolo's defense is average or better in a retooling year, Delane will have a significant role in that. If the unit struggles, it could be because trading up for him in the draft didn't pan out in year one.

Peter Woods

To a lesser degree, Kansas City may also require some impactful contributions from late first-rounder Peter Woods. The former Clemson defensive tackle is stout in build, but he's a strong and quicker-than-expected player who packs a punch at the point of attack and seemingly has a sky-high ceiling.

It could take some work to reach that 100th-percentile outcome, as Spagnuolo admits Woods has a ways to go in his development. Still, the presence of Khyiris Tonga alongside Chris Jones likely keeps the rookie in more of a rotational role in year No. 1. Him finding his way onto the field on obvious passing downs makes the most sense.

In many ways, Jones can still affect a game if his sack numbers aren't showing it. In the same vein, Woods' disruptive nature might lead to numerous late-down and late-game pressures in his debut campaign. Should the Chiefs make the playoffs, a signature moment for the 29th overall pick wouldn't be one bit surprising.

Cyrus Allen

This case is hands down the most interesting but complex of the bunch. Fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen finds himself trailing at least three other players on the receiver pecking order, yet he's been the most impressive one at camp to date. Complicating matters is a shin injury that held him out of padded practices until Friday, so there's plenty that's still unknown about him.

Allen's hype feels a bit different from some other Chiefs wideouts of old, though.

The team invested legitimate capital in him via the draft, and his route-running and separation chops make him more than a special teams/gadget player if things click. That, paired with an underwhelming floor for the receiver group as a whole, may earn him regular-season opportunities with a nice preseason showing.

Allen being good as a rookie could mean the Chiefs' primary plan failed. On the flip side, it could also simply be a pleasant surprise that helps solidify a quality receiver quartet ahead of a possible playoff run.

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