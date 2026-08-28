Chiefs vs. Seahawks Preseason: Four Kansas City Players Likely to Sit

Today marks the final game of the preseason for the Kansas City Chiefs as fans anxiously await cuts for the 53-man roster. It will serve as an audition for bubble candidates to shine and prove they deserve a spot.

However, certain K.C. players don't have as much to prove and may sit out in preparation for the regular season opener. Key starters like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Simmons, Ashton Gillotte, and others have already been ruled out for the matchup.



These four players haven't technically been designated as out for tonight's contest, but all signs indicate they won't suit up or will receive extremely limited action.

4. QB Chris Oladokun

Quarterback reps were expected to be split between Garrett Nussmeier and Oladokun ― that is, before Oladokun entered concussion protocol ahead of Monday's practice.

The 28-year-old started two games for the Chiefs last season when Mahomes went down and had hoped to win the third-string quarterback role. However, Nussmeier's emergence behind Mahomes and Justin Fields has positioned him to become a roster lock if he plays well against Seattle.



Andy Reid held out hope that Oladokun could clear the protocol throughout the week, but it is already Friday afternoon and we haven't received word. The expectation is that Nussmeier will get the ball for all four quarters.

3. WR Rashee Rice

While Rice is reportedly in good shape following his rehab from offseason knee surgery, the Chiefs coaching staff is still playing it cautiously with the star wideout.

Jul 29, 2026; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has yet to appear in either of Kansas City's preseason games, and it doesn't look any more likely that he'll suit up today. With that said, there's no indication that Rice's status for Week 1 is in jeopardy yet, as he is simply being managed carefully.

2. WR Xavier Worthy

Following a rocky season in 2025 hampered by a dislocated shoulder, Worthy suffered another shoulder ailment early in training camp and has received a decreased workload during practice. The Chiefs have little reason to push him in a meaningless preseason game with Week 1 right around the corner.



Fans shouldn't expect him to see the field today, even more so than fellow receiver Rice. Either way, he should be good to go for Week 1 against Denver.

1. OG Trey Smith

Smith's hip injury was one of the more concerning of training camp, as he had to visit a specialist to determine its severity. He returned to practice this past Monday and was cleared for football activities, but seeing him in game action today is a long shot.

Coach Reid has explicitly said that starters returning from injury this week probably won't see the field. Smith is probably the biggest example of this.

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