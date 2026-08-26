Chiefs HC Andy Reid Remains Cautious About Josh Simmons; Recovery Timeline Unclear

The Kansas City Chiefs' already shaky offensive tackle situation became more alarming when second-year standout Josh Simmons hit the injury report.

The No. 32 pick in last year's draft is dealing with a lower-back issue. He missed K.C.'s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has remained out of practice since last week.

This was initially being treated as a short-term ailment that Chiefs fans didn't need to worry about. However, Andy Reid's comments on the situation during today's press conference didn't exactly give us the clarity we wanted.

When asked about whether Simmons was in his recovery, Reid gave one of his classic vague answers.



"Just getting his back checked out," Reid said. "That's the main thing. I mean, he was doing good when he was in there, [but] he's got the back. Like any other injury, we've got to make sure and see if it's right or what's wrong with it."

Jun 9, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Josh Simmons (71) speaks to media members during a short press conference after the Kansas City Chiefs mandatory mini-camp. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs need Simmons on the field as soon as possible, as the Ohio State product has incredibly high expectations entering his sophomore campaign in the NFL. He appeared in eight games as a rookie and did well when he was active, but he missed several contests while tending to a family matter and then fractured his wrist later in the year.

Simmons has now been sidelined for over a week of practice without his helmet or pads, which doesn't bode well for his availability in the opener. As a result of his absence, Kahlil Benson will start the final preseason game this Friday at left tackle.



With Benson and veteran Jaylon Moore duking it out for the starting right tackle position, Simmons has a firm grasp as Patrick Mahomes' blind side protector. The question is whether he is capable of holding up for a full 17-game season.

Reid's phrasing certainly doesn't inspire a lot of confidence from the Chiefs faithful. However, it's important to remember that he gave similarly concerning quotes about right guard Trey Smith's hip injury, and he is now back in practice and ready to roll. It isn't time to press the panic button just yet, but if we don't hear more encouraging updates about Simmons in the coming week, his status against the Broncos could be in jeopardy.

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