How to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks: NFL Preseason TV, Odds, Preview

Believe it or not, mandatory roster cutdowns are just two days away. That means for the Kansas City Chiefs, there's a finite amount of time left to evaluate the 90-man offseason roster before things get trimmed down to an initial 53 for the regular season.

Before general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid can make those decisions, though, one last preseason game must take place. Kansas City is back at home, squaring off against a Seattle Seahawks club it'll face in Week 7 of the regular season. Can the hosts defend their own turf, or will the reigning champs gain a victory in this battle of 0-2 teams?

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Seahawks later today.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks Preseason Game

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Date and Time: Friday, August 28 at 7 p.m. CT

Friday, August 28 at 7 p.m. CT TV Channel: NBC (KSHB locally)

NBC (KSHB locally) Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast

Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast Betting line: Chiefs -1.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

As it has for previous Chiefs preseason matchups, this one features Ari Wolfe (play-by-play) and Trent Green (color analyst) in the television booth with Kimmi Chex and Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen working the sidelines.

On the radio side of things, it's the trio of Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), former Chief Danan Hughes (analyst) and Josh Klingler (sideline) manning the broadcast for 96.5. Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline) are on the Spanish radio broadcast.

Scott Novak and his crew are set to referee Friday night's outing in Kansas City, according to Football Zebras.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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