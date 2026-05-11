Chiefs Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed 2026 Opponents and Dates

The month of May doesn't feature a ton for the NFL, although there are still a couple of things to look forward to. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs have organized team activity (OTA) sessions later on, but first up is the release of the 2026-27 league schedule.

Over the years, the NFL has shifted from a larger announcement to a series of smaller reveals leading up to the complete slate. Much of that has to do with the rise of social media and streaming services coinciding with prime-time bouts generating tons of buzz.

As the week kicks off, it's known that the Chiefs have one of the tougher schedules in the sport based solely on last year's opponent win percentage. How could Kansas City fare coming off a mentally and physically trying 6-11 campaign?

While we don't know what order games will be played in until Thursday, there's plenty to discover in the interim.

NFL schedule release: Chiefs' full list of 2026 opponents

Here's a breakdown of the Chiefs' home and away foes for the 2026-27 campaign. As expected, the field consists of three games apiece versus the three other AFC West clubs: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

As part of an annual rotation, head coach Andy Reid's crew faces two separate full-division slates this coming season — one from each conference. This time around, it's the AFC East and NFC West that'll battle the Chiefs. Those divisions posted respective records of 36-32 and 41-27 in 2025-26.

In a twist compared to recent years when they dominated, the Chiefs' placement in their own division sees them face some lower-level teams from the year prior. A third-place finish nets them the Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North), Indianapolis Colts (AFC South) and Atlanta Falcons (NFC South).

Kansas City plays nine road games because in 2025-26, each AFC team got to play nine outings in front of its home crowd.

Home Chiefs games in 2026

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

New York Jets

New England Patriots

San Francisco 49ers

Away Chiefs games in 2026

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Hawks

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Chiefs schedule rumors and dates ahead of official 2026 NFL schedule release

Coming soon. Check back throughout the week for rumors and announcements regarding matchups and exact dates for the Chiefs' 2026 schedule leading up to the NFL's release.

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