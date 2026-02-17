Chris Jones Slows Down in Latest Top-101 List

The Kansas City Chiefs struggled this past season, missing the playoffs, which was something that no one would ever predict with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. However, the Chiefs were simply not as button-downed as they had been in recent memory, falling short in several areas, including third-down defense and penalties on both sides of the ball.

On Monday, PFF released the first section of their top 101 players in 2025, which consisted of players ranked 101-81. Kansas City's defensive tackle, Chris Jones, was one of the first players listed, indicating how much the team had slipped this past season.

PFF Ranks Jones at 100

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) lines up for the snap during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

"Chris Jones’ 2025 season was a tale of two phases. His 70.5 PFF grade marked the first time he’s dipped below 72.0 since his rookie year and just the third time in his 10-year career that he’s graded under 85.0," PFF stated. "He remained elite as a pass-rusher, recording seven sacks, 19 hits and 37 hurries on 495 pass-rush snaps en route to a 90.7 pass-rush grade, which ranked second at the position. However, his 43.4 run-defense grade (107th out of 142 qualifying interior defenders) dragged down his overall mark."

The 31-year-old defensive tackle has been the staple of the Chiefs' defense during this dynastic run over the last eight years with Mahomes at the helm. While Jones still generated consistent pressure, which PFF mentioned, his deficiencies against the run were somewhat alarming, as that has been a strong suit for him throughout his career.

What Does This Ranking Reveal?

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Jones is not a bad player by any stretch of the imagination, but what this past season illustrated is that the 2016 second-round pick may have lost a step. He is still a quality player, but Jones is no longer in his prime and was not as dominant as he had been in past years.

Now, while Jones will be 32 years old before next season, the Chiefs were overly dependent on the 10-year veteran to manufacture pass-rushing lanes for everyone else along the defensive line. That is why Kansas City's front office needs to prioritize an edge rusher in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Should Chiefs Look to Trade Jones?

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) walks off the field after warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

If Kansas City ends up deciding to explore moving Jones, it will be a tall task for the front office to manage because the six-time All-Pro defensive tackle carries a $44.8 million cap hit next season. That number could be an intimidating figure for a team in hypothetical trade discussions.

Additionally, the Chiefs are currently $54.9 million over the cap, and Mahomes' and Jones' contracts are likely to be restructured this offseason to create financial flexibility. That is something teams do when they believe they can contend for a Super Bowl. However, there is a legitimate argument that Kansas City should not be in that conversation for next season. Mahomes could miss time coming off a torn ACL, and the roster has, quite frankly, fallen behind, which was evident from this past season.

