Why Chiefs Hopes at Landing Difference-Maker Won't Be Limited to No. 9

There is not much of a "grace period" in the NFL, as the conclusion of a season does not indicate a prolonged vacation. In fact, the Super Bowl and NFL scouting combine take place three weeks apart. For the next three months, front offices and scouting departments will be adjusting and finalizing their boards ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

This year may be the most important draft process for the Kansas City Chiefs and General Manager Brett Veach, with the team at its most vulnerable state in the Patrick Mahomes era. However, based on recent mock drafts from experts and analysts, the Chiefs have hope of instantly revamping a specific area of the team.

Chiefs Could Double up on Defensive Line

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There has been a plethora of mock drafts released since the result of Super Bowl LX became official, but two mocks this week caught my attention while I was looking through them. ESPN's Analyst Field Yates and Fox Sports College Football Analyst Joel Klatt each released their first mock draft of the season. While both had Kansas City selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love ninth overall, they each had two other things in common.

First, both mocks had the Chiefs passing on a pass rusher , allowing the Cincinnati Bengals to snag Rueben Bain Jr. (Yates) and David Bailey (Klatt), which would be a mistake. Secondly, both had Clemson's defensive tackle Peter Woods slipping to the end of the first round or not being taken at all in the top 32. Here is what Yates had to say about the star defensive lineman in his mock, which had the Clemson defensive tackle landing with the Buffalo Bills.

"Woods is a polarizing evaluation for scouts. He's an explosive, twitchy, powerful defensive tackle with natural disruption skills," Yates stated. "But there's a worry about his shorter frame/arms, and his skill set did not often lead to production (only five sacks in three college seasons). I'll bet on the athletic upside of Woods, who occasionally played fullback -- he even scored a touchdown against Boston College last season. He's an urgent and sudden player who can impact both a pass rush and run defense. The Bills need a ton of the latter after allowing the third-most yards per rush in 2025 (5.1)."

Why This is Great News for the Chiefs

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) lines up for the snap during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Woods had been viewed as a top pick in the upcoming class, but there is a possibility Kansas City is able to land a premier pass rusher and snag Woods in the second round, if he falls that far. If that does not seem like a plausible scenario, the Chiefs could have two first-round picks.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie could be on the move this offseason, and rumors have heated up that the Los Angeles Rams could be lining up a deal for the 25-year-old defensive back. Since the Rams own two first-round picks, and could be aggressive with Matthew Stafford entering his 38-year-old season in 2026, Kansas City's asking price should include one of those picks.

Pairing Woods with Bain Jr. or Bailey would be excellent moves by the Chiefs' front office, and although Chris Jones will still be part of the picture, the defensive tackle will be 32 years old at the start of next season. Not only would Kansas City's defensive line vastly improve, but its future on the defensive line would be extremely bright.