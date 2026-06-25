Despite Renegotiated Contract, Drue Tranquill Still Faces Pressure to Perform

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense underwent a youth movement of sorts this offseason, making it paramount that its remaining veterans continue to lead by example both on and off the field.

Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's linebacker group, in particular, has multiple experienced pieces at the forefront. The Nick Bolton-Drue Tranquill duo will soon enter its fourth year together, and an offseason departure elsewhere leaves them as the go-to options to make plays from the second level.

Tranquill made it clear that by renegotiating his contract, he wants to stick around and see his Kansas City tenure through. Is the team better off for it? Chiefs On SI is ranking the top 25 Chiefs for the upcoming season, with Tranquill nearly cracking the top 15 at No. 16 overall.

Why Tranquill Is So Important

Even in the modern NFL, the linebacker position is a critical component of a defense. Spagnuolo-coached groups are no different, as he routinely asks Bolton to be an on-field coach and help set up his teammates for success pre-snap. In addition to his role as the MIKE, Tranquill carries significance as the WILL.

In the 2025-26 campaign, Bolton led his position group by playing 1,012 defensive snaps. Tranquill wasn't too far behind, however, at 884. The next-closest man was Leo Chenal at 441. Bolton's total was good for 97.31% of available reps in his games played; Tranquill's accounted for 85%. There's a defined hierarchy at 'backer in K.C.

While imperfect in coverage and not built to be a premier run defender, Tranquill is superior to Bolton in the former regard and notched 10 tackles for loss a season ago. It's a true tandem under Spagnuolo's tutelage, with plenty of trust involved.

Tranquill's Strengths and Weaknesses

Where Tranquill thrives entering his age-31 season is an interesting puzzle to solve. On one hand, his coverage stats from 2023 and 2024 were sparkling. He allowed 7.7 and 7.9 yards per completion, respectively, along with passer ratings of 92.2 and 83.6. Those marks were vastly different last season.

Tranquill surrendered an ugly 91.7% completion rate and a career-worst 10.3 yards per target. On top of that, a 127.9 passer rating ceded was the worst of his professional career. Tranquill was picked on closer to the line of scrimmage and out in space, and he looked slower at times earlier in the year before finishing strong.

The jury is out on his value as a stopper in the passing game, largely due to a tug of war between reputation and recent performance. The same is true in run support, albeit for different reasons.

Tranquill was hugely impactful when crashing downhill a season ago, posting a minuscule 3.7% missed tackle rate with 39 stops. His Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 89.4 was leaps and bounds better than any previous effort, ranking sixth out of 88 qualified linebackers.

It was a strange year for Tranquill, as his profile was seemingly turned on its head for 17 games.

What Happens If Tranquill Gets Hurt?

This is where the Chiefs' offseason shift comes in. With Chenal now a member of the Washington Commanders, someone like Cooper McDonald or Jeffrey Bassa may be asked to step into his role as the SAM. The battle has yet to fully heat up, but McDonald projects more favorably for that gig.

Bassa, a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, might be more tied to Tranquill. He's a rangy and explosive athlete who didn't play much as a rookie, so there's still a lot to figure out about him. He could get first rights to premium snaps if a starter goes down.

Other options in the event of a Tranquill injury are Cole Christiansen and Jack Cochrane, both of whom are current or former special teams aces who are closer to Bolton in skill set than Tranquill at this juncture.

There's a world where it gets ugly if Tranquill misses meaningful time, but there's also one where an up-and-coming player gives the franchise a glimpse into the future.

Why We Ranked Tranquill Here

At his adjusted contract's mark of $3.5 million, it makes sense that the Chiefs wanted to keep Tranquill around and he sought a potential last dance in Kansas City instead of being cut. He's been a quality linebacker for the most part, giving the team some stability alongside Bolton.

Bolton is regarded by many as the superior player, but it's hard to discuss one without considering the other. That could be (read: will be) reflected in our Chiefs top 25 rankings. Tranquill's tenacity, leadership, experience and football smarts give him a pretty defined floor. He's also tough as nails, playing through numerous bumps and bruises in recent campaigns.

Tranquill is far from perfect, but the Chiefs don't need him to be that. They simply need him to keep a rebuilding defense in check, which he might just be capable of doing once again in the final year of his deal.

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