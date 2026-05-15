Predicting Every Chiefs Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

After plenty of teasing from networks and social media accounts alike, the 2026 NFL regular-season schedule has officially been released. All 32 teams now know who they'll be playing — and when they'll be playing — over the course of the year.

The Kansas City Chiefs are no different, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company have a slate chock-full of exciting matchups. Some are classic AFC West rivalry games, others are in primetime, and one even falls on Thanksgiving.

Now that the schedule is set, what path could Kansas City's 2026-27 season take?

2026 Chiefs record prediction: Kansas City's game-by-game scores

Let's go week-by-week and predict the outcome of every Chiefs game. A weekly record tally follows every pick.

Without spoiling too much, even with some challenges along the way, it's hard envisioning Kansas City not returning to the postseason following a down 2025 campaign.

Week 1: Chiefs 23, Broncos 20

Oddly enough, the Chiefs have lost their last three meetings against the Denver Broncos. In this simulation, however, they shine on the Monday Night Football stage against a familiar opponent.

There's ample reason for Kansas City to show up and show out in this one. It's in front of the home crowd, Denver won the AFC West a year ago and it could be Mahomes' first game back from an ACL and LCL injury.

While it may not be pretty, the Chiefs do enough to get the victory and start off undefeated.

Record: 1-0

Week 2: Chiefs 24, Colts 21

Speaking of major quarterback injuries, the Indianapolis Colts are hoping re-signed signal-caller Daniel Jones will be ready to kick off the new season. They'll certainly need his services if they want to go on the road to face a Chiefs team playing in primetime for the second week in a row.

Expect to see more growing pains from the Chiefs' (somewhat) new-look offense in Week 2, but at the end of the day, the Colts may not have enough firepower to steal a win in Kansas City.

Record: 2-0

Week 3: Chiefs 27, Dolphins 17

The Miami Dolphins are fully committing to a rebuild — don't get it twisted. Even with new quarterback Malik Willis getting his first real shot to start in some time, this is a franchise that reset its timeline and parted ways with multiple big-name veterans this offseason.

As such, the Chiefs will flex their muscles a bit in Week 3. They narrowly fall short of hanging a 30-piece on Miami due to taking their foot off the gas pedal, but it's a breeze of a triumph nonetheless.

Record: 3-0

Week 4: Chiefs 27, Raiders 13

In their last game before an early bye, the Chiefs travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders. Allegiant Stadium has been warmly referred to by Kansas City fans as "Arrowhead West," and there's no reason to believe that'll stop here.

Las Vegas does deserve some credit for having what seems to be a nice offseason. General manager John Spytek brought in a new head coach in Klint Kubiak and a pair of quarterbacks in Kirk Cousins and top 2026 NFL Draft pick Fernando Mendoza.

Those additions and a nice draft otherwise aren't enough to take down a still-lossless Chiefs squad.

Record: 4-0

Week 5: BYE

You can't lose to the bye week! Nothing to see here.

Week 6: Chiefs 30, Chargers 27

Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers games tend to follow two different paths to the same result: a close call for either side. The less exciting outcome will be covered later, but Week 6 could be a thriller of a matchup.

Much is made about head coach Andy Reid's success coming off a bye, and for good reason. He's 22-5 in those scenarios, with Mahomes being 5-2 in his tenure.

Kansas City does the opposite of fall flat post-bye, instead sending a statement against a possible AFC West contender.

Record: 5-0

Week 7: Seahawks 24, Chiefs 19

At long last, the Chiefs suffer their first loss of the 2026-27 season. It couldn't come at the hands of a much better team.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks didn't have much draft capital to work with, although they also didn't have many holes to patch. This is a team that did lose halfback Kenneth Walker III to Kansas City but on the other side of the ball, the defense could remain lethal.

A season ago, head coach Mike Macdonald's group led the sport in points per drive allowed and was second-best in percentage of drives ending with a score. Points could be difficult to come by on the road for the Chiefs here.

Record: 5-1

Week 8: Broncos 30, Chiefs 23

Seeking revenge for their Week 1 defeat in Kansas City, the Broncos get just that in Week 8 in front of their own crowd.

By this point in the year, quarterback Bo Nix should be well past his strange offseason of injury-related developments and new wideout Jaylen Waddle could be fully integrated into the offense. That, plus an elite defense and home-field advantage, lands a one-score win.

Record: 5-2

Week 9: Chiefs 28, Jets 14

In many regards, this New York Jets team reminds me of the Raiders. They've been stuck in a rebuilding phase seemingly forever, but this offseason featured some legitimately solid moves to improve the on-field product. Unfortunately, it doesn't close the gap with the Chiefs yet.

Kansas City takes out its anger from the week prior on a team quarterbacked by Geno Smith. We've seen movies like this before, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo typically winds up emerging victorious in the end.

Record: 6-2

Week 10: Chiefs 27, Falcons 20

The Raheem Morris era started and ended with back-to-back 8-9 seasons in Atlanta, so their hope is that former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski can give them some direction. To ask him to do so with a quarterback room of lefties Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. is... a choice.

Kansas City does seem to have one game every year it simply doesn't show up for. If I had to single one out from the 2026 schedule, it'd be this one. Against better judgment, let's still roll with another victory for Reid's group in The A.

Record: 7-2

Week 11: Chiefs 31, Cardinals 17

Rather than make an aggressive move for a potentially underwhelming field general in this class, the Arizona Cardinals doubled down on waiting to land their franchise savior until 2027. That isn't to accuse general manager Monti Ossenfort of tanking, of course, but this isn't a good roster.

Regardless of whether it's former Chief Gardner Minshew or Jacoby Brissett or 2026 NFL Draft pick Carson Beck under center, Arizona doesn't have the horses to compete offensively. Anticipate a highlight or two from first-round running back Jeremiyah Love — that's about it.

Record: 8-2

Week 12: Chiefs 24, Bills 20

The Chiefs' stretch of games to close the year has the potential to contain some absolutely electric football, and it starts here in Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills.

Since Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen entered the league, the two teams have routinely traded blows. The regular season advantage goes to Buffalo, except in 2026.

Look for Mahomes' MVP stock to see a boost following a road win against a bitter rival.

Record: 9-2

Week 13: Rams 28, Chiefs 27

This is either a homecoming game or a revenge game. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The Chiefs are facing two of their starting cornerbacks from last season, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, who both wound up in L.A.

If fully healthy, this is a Los Angeles Rams offense that can hang with anyone. It sat second to only the New England Patriots in EPA per play a year ago, per SumerSports, and was the only club above 50% in success rate.

Should Los Angeles look similar, it might be enough to win a close one at home.

Record: 9-3

Week 14: Chiefs 24, Bengals 23

During its heyday, the Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals rivalry was thought to be one of the foundational ones for the future of the sport. Since then, however, the Bengals haven't held up their end of the bargain. Can things change this time around?

If quarterback Joe Burrow is available, this once again has the makings of a game with razor-thin margins. Kansas City's championship DNA could shine through here, even in a hostile environment.

Record: 10-3

Week 15: Patriots 31, Chiefs 24

Week 15 sees the Chiefs get back on the Monday Night Football grind for the second time of the season. It's another brutal matchup, as the Patriots rode an MVP-caliber campaign from quarterback Drake Maye all the way to the Super Bowl.

With receiver Stefon Diggs still on the open market and no external game-changing move happening yet, we can only judge New England on its roster as presently constructed. It's still a formidable group either way.

This one is a letdown for the Chiefs, forcing them to get back on track with some urgency.

Record: 10-4

Week 16: Chiefs 34, 49ers 28

It's hard to get a read on the San Francisco 49ers. On one hand, they had a top-five offense in 2025 despite dealing with numerous injuries and could be due for a bounce-back effort on defense.

On the other hand, head coach Kyle Shanahan has been tortured by Kansas City enough already and his teams can never quite put every piece together — or stay put together, for that matter.

With San Fran's roster looking solid on paper but the Chiefs playing at home, one could essentially flip a coin here. Let's opt for a staggering 62 points and utter late-season chaos.

Record: 11-4

Week 17: Chargers 17, Chiefs 14

For as great as Chiefs-Niners was in this prediction, the second edition of Chiefs-Chargers could be equally as tough to watch. Remember the line about the K.C. vs. L.A. duality each year? This is the downside of that.

With both teams presumably jockeying for playoff positioning and perhaps seeding within the AFC West, competition levels will be sky-high. The gut feeling here is a clash filled with penalties and turnovers, resulting in the hosts somehow finding a way to win.

Record: 11-5

Week 18: Chiefs 20, Raiders 13

It doesn't get more fitting than the Chiefs gearing up for the postseason and the Raiders already looking ahead to the following season.

Whether Kansas City has won the division, is out of the race or even gets locked into a particular AFC seed at this point may not matter a ton. Regardless of context, this has end-of-year snoozer written all over it.

Record: 12-5

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