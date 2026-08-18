Winding down just as quickly as it ramped up, Kansas City Chiefs training camp is nearing its end already. With just a few days of practices remaining at the Missouri Western State University campus, the entire team is laser-focused on maximizing the time that's left.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, fresh off a return to the team earlier this month, is helping lead that charge. The right-hand man to head coach Andy Reid is back in the fold following the shooting of his wife, Mia, in the couple's Virginia home in late July.

For Bieniemy, being with the team again has given him a chance to resume normalcy ahead of the regular season. Speaking on Tuesday, he expressed tremendous gratitude to local media and the Chiefs organization for such moving support and courtesy during a tough time.

"First and foremost, I want to say this," Bieniemy began. "Thank you guys for all the love and support. Obviously, the unfortunate circumstances which took place are very hurtful in a way, but on top of that, I just respect that you guys are respecting our privacy. Hats off to you. I also would like to say thank you to the Hunt family [and] the entire Chiefs family for the outpouring, the love and the support that my family has received through this particular situation."

Bieniemy also confirmed that Mia is doing well in her recovery and signed off on him heading back to St. Joseph, Mo. for the conclusion of camp.

"Yes, she is on the road to recovery," Bieniemy said. "Yes, she is doing great. It's one of the main reasons why I'm back here — because of her recovery. She's truly a soldier. She's a saint, and it's been incredible to watch. But with that said, I know I was driving her and a bunch of my family members crazy in the house. She was like, 'You have my blessing to leave.' It was time to get back."

During his time away from the club, Bieniemy confirmed he was able to watch several practices via live stream. He also weighed in with his thoughts during position meetings, which running back Brashard Smith discussed on Tuesday morning. Pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier and offensive line coach Andy Heck stepped up in Bieniemy's absence and have since reacclimated to their day-to-day roles on that side of the ball.

Over the course of his decade-plus combined years with Reid and the Chiefs, Bieniemy has endeared himself to players and fellow coaches alike. Superstar talents like quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, for example, are two of the longer-tenured members of the team and know Bieniemy as well as just about anyone. Naturally, that duo offered no shortage of support for the offensive coordinator throughout this process.

Now moving full steam ahead into the rest of the preseason, Bieniemy has his feet planted on the football side of things but values the second family he's a part of.

"It means a lot," Bieniemy said of Mahomes and Kelce's backing. "I've known those guys [for what] seems like forever now. You've developed these relationships and these bonds and, like I said, we've become a member of each other's family. It means a lot not only to have great players, but more importantly, great people that happen to be great players and care about you. Not just as a coach, but care about who you are as a person [and] as a family man. It means a lot."

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