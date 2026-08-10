Andy Reid, Chiefs Welcoming Eric Bieniemy Back: 'Everybody Was Glad to See Him'

After a two-week absence from Kansas City Chiefs training camp, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy made his return to the team to kick off a new week of practice.

Head coach Andy Reid's right-hand man briefly left the club in late July after his wife, Mia, was shot multiple times in the family's Virginia home. With Mia now on the mend and making progress in her recovery, her husband is back at the Missouri Western State University facility ahead of the Chiefs' preseason opener on Saturday.

Reid can already feel Bieniemy's presence, citing it as something that boosts the offense.

"Good to have EB back," Reid said. "He's back in the fold, and I don't think he missed a step, man. He was out there getting after it, so that's a positive for the offensive side."

Bieniemy's famous fire and competitive drive were out in full force on Monday in the form of him giving pointers to running backs during pass protection drills and much more. Reid believes he's picked up right where he left off.

"It was great to have him back out there," Reid said. "Everybody was glad to see him. I think once you start going, then you're going. It's a little bit like a game — once you're in the game, you're in the game. He always brings great energy."

While Bieniemy was out, Kansas City leaned on pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier and offensive line coach Andy Heck to step up to the plate. That duo, as well as assistants such as wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, kept everything rolling to kick off the month of August. Bieniemy's return to St. Joseph, Missouri comes just five days before the team faces the Los Angeles Rams in preseason outing No. 1.

With plenty left to figure out on offense regarding roster construction, positional rotations and playing time, having Bieniemy in the mix again certainly makes Reid's life easier. It might make things a tad more difficult for the players, but that's precisely the point of Bieniemy coming back to the organization earlier this year.

It came down to ideal timing, which Reid was in conversations with Bieniemy about on a daily basis. Now, it's all systems go.

"Listen, I was talking to him several times a day," Reid said. "So I knew he was coming back if everything worked out the way it had been. The primary thing is that Mia's stable and in good hands and that she's doing well. That was the primary thing with it, and that's where we're set with it."

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