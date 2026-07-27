Everything We Know About Eric Bieniemy's Wife Being Shot

As the Kansas City Chiefs continue the early stages of training camp, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is away from the team following an incident at his family's home in Virginia this weekend.

First reported by Nate Taylor of ESPN, Bieniemy's wife Mia was shot multiple times on Sunday night. She is currently hospitalized but is in stable condition. Bieniemy has left the team and was not present for Monday's camp practice.

It was later reported that one of the couple's sons, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling. He's being held without bond in Loudoun County, with a release from the sheriff's office containing additional information on the "ongoing" investigation.

"The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn on July 26, 2026," the statement began. "At approximately 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting. Deputies located one adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries."

Eric Bieniemy’s older son, Eric Bieniemy III, was not harmed or involved in the incident, I can confirm.



As EB has mentioned in the past, his son Eric has cerebral palsy, and Mia Bieniemy is his primary caregiver. https://t.co/AFL1wrnjYT — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) July 27, 2026

In a post-practice press conference on Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation.

"Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy and his family," Reid said. "Thoughts and prayers are with them. I can't get into details on it, but things happen sometimes. Eric will work through it. He's got a great support group here, as does his family, as needed. We'll just let time take care of it from there. Mia is stable, which is a plus, and so is Eric Jr. That's all important."

Reid didn't put a timeline on a potential Bieniemy return. For as long as he's away from the club, pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier will handle the majority of the roles needed, with assistance from offensive line coach Andy Heck.

"On these things, [it's] real life, so you take care of that and that becomes important," Reid said. "Joe Bleymaier is our pass game coordinator. He'll be involved there, obviously, coordinating, as Heck is, the run game coordinator. We'll be able to keep it moving here, but the most important thing is that EB has an opportunity to spend some time there and take care of that business."

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