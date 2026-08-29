Every Chiefs Player Who Helped Their Roster Chances in the Preseason

The Kansas City Chiefs played an entire preseason slate without a victory for the third consecutive year. Regardless, many players received meaningful reps with the team ahead of the regular season.

While some Chiefs didn't necessarily help their roster chances ahead of tomorrow's cuts, a select few solidified their spots on the 53-man roster during the preseason. There are even a handful of roster hopefuls who probably won't make the team tomorrow but earned themselves a spot on a practice squad somewhere before the season begins.



These four players should be considered roster locks ahead of the NFL's cut deadline.

WR Jalen Royals

Many Chiefs insiders were concerned with how Royals looked at the beginning of training camp, suggesting that he was stumbling behind other wideouts in the group. That tone quickly changed once the team began putting on the pads and playing preseason games.

The second-year receiver flashed his talent in the team's second preseason contest against Tampa Bay, reeling in a team-high six catches for 51 yards. His route running and ball security looked significantly improved from his quiet rookie year.



Training camp sweetheart Andrew Armstrong was making a push for the final receiver spot, but Royals kept a firm grasp on his role as the WR4 or WR5 throughout the preseason.

S Jaden Hicks

Like Royals, Hicks was rumored to have a slow start to camp and didn't inspire much confidence among the Chiefs faithful in the secondary. However, he quickly proved everyone wrong in game action.

Across Kansas City's three preseason outings, he made a statement in the opener against the Rams, recording five solo tackles and earning the best Pro Football Focus grade on the entire defense (88.3 overall defense). The following week against the Buccaneers, he logged a sack and forced a fumble.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans had become increasingly wary of Hicks' role in the defensive backfield after a rocky sophomore season, but he appears to have worked out the kinks in his game and is improving every day in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

QB Garrett Nussmeier

Once a projected first-round pick before an injury-riddled senior year, Nussmeier fell into Kansas City's lap in the seventh round of this year's draft. The Chiefs hoped they had found a solid backup for Patrick Mahomes for years to come, but there was no guarantee he'd even be with the squad after the preseason.

Nussmeier may not have been spectacular in the box score in any of K.C.'s three exhibition matchups, but more importantly, he looked like a poised and confident NFL quarterback. Those qualities mean a lot in a rookie who is fighting for his spot in the league.



He earned enough trust from head coach Andy Reid by the end of the preseason to start the entirety of today's game. While it didn't result in a victory, he held his own against a Seahawks defense that opened the night with some of its starters and second-stringers on the field.

The Chiefs have typically carried two quarterbacks on the roster in the Mahomes era. Nussmeier is making the front office reconsider that idea. There's still a chance the team attempts to pass him through the NFL waiver wire to place him on the practice squad, but another quarterback-needy team could scoop him up fast.

RB Brashard Smith

Smith's job in the running back room was somewhat secure entering the preseason due to his improved pass-blocking traits during training camp. However, his performance across the Chiefs' trio of preseason games left no doubt that he'd be part of the final Week 1 roster.

After leading the team in rushing in the second preseason game against the Bucs, Smith helped set up a scoring drive tonight against the Seahawks with an electrifying 57-yard kick return. He may not be as effective on the ground as rookie tailback Emmett Johnson, but his contributions on special teams strengthen his case, especially if Dave Toub opts to move on from Nikko Remigio as the team's primary kick returner.

The 23-year-old SMU product is coming off a rookie year in which he totaled 151 rushing yards and 25 receptions. He is an early favorite to receive third-down work in passing situations, where he can help protect the quarterback and break out for checkdown routes.

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