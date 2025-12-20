Examining the History Between Chiefs and Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs' season might be over playoff-wise, but they still have three games left on their schedule. Two games are very winnable, one of which they play this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have two wins entering the Week 16 game.

While 2025 hasn't been good to either team, more so the Titans, this is a game the Chiefs can't take lightly. Losing to a team with two wins for the Chiefs would send them into a complete downward spiral, forcing the front office's hand to change things around this offseason.

Historically, however, this matchup between the Chiefs and Titans dates all the way back to 1960, when the Chiefs were the Dallas Texans and the Titans were the Houston Oilers. The newest installment of this long rivalry will come to a head at 1 PM EST tomorrow.

History Lesson

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrate after sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) in over time at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Nfl Tennessee Titans At Kansas City Chiefs | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Over the years, the Chiefs and Titans have played each other 56 times, including four postseason battles. In the 56 games played, Kansas City holds the advantage, winning 31 of those games. This is the first time these two franchises will play one another since the Chiefs' 2022 overtime victory.

The Chiefs' longest winning streak against the Titans sits at seven and ranged from 1968 to 1974. The Titans' longest winning streak against Kansas City sits at four, which has happened twice over the years; the first dating from 1975 to 1979, and the second dating from 1990 to 1993.

Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Scoring has never been an issue for this version of the Chiefs dynasty up until 2025, but historically, against the Titans, they have collected 1,208 points, which averages out to 21.5 points per game. The Titans have recorded 1,046 points over the years, averaging 18.6 points per game.

While Kansas City sits two games under .500 this season, it has looked like a team that can compete at times. With Patrick Mahomes sidelined for the rest of the season, the Chiefs shouldn't be in a position to lose this game .

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A loss for the Chiefs would put a huge blemish on the dynasty they have built.

They still have Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy on the offensive side of the ball, and Steve Spagnuolo will ultimately have the defense ready for battle. While it could easily be a close contest, as many games have been this season for the Chiefs, Kansas City should come away with the win.

