Expectations For Chiefs Ahead of NFL Draft

Franchises face different circumstances and situations ahead of the NFL Draft, and it is no different for the Kansas City Chiefs, a franchise that once ruled the league landscape, which is now stitching itself up with the hopes of injecting new life and ample talent through multiple Top 100 selections in the upcoming selection process.

General manager Brett Veach faces another retooling of his defense and, yet, another draft where the Chiefs have two first-round picks after moving on from Trent McDuffie on the trade market. There is room to not only improve the defense but also add a quality playmaker for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This gets us into some of the expectations I have written for Kansas City ahead of the draft.

Coming away with a top defensive or offensive prospect in the first two rounds

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles with the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are in a fantastic position to take ample talent with their first three picks at No. 9, No. 29, and No. 40 overall. Pass rusher is a significant need and must be a top priority, while adding another wide receiver who is reliable and provides a high ceiling is critical. Acquiring a defensive back at some point is intriguing as well, along with a right tackle.

You can expect veach to address some sort of combination of those positions early, depending on how the board falls at each selection.

Defense should be addressed in the first round

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

This is a strong defensive class, especially in the first round, which means there is no shortage or issues of selecting a defensive player at this point, one way or another. Rueben Bain, Caleb Downs, Mansoor Delane, Malachi Lawrence, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, or D'Angelo Ponds are all possibilities for the Chiefs.

When looking at how the board could turn out at either first-round choice, the Chiefs have no excuse for missing out on top talents. Downs is the best player in the draft, Bain is the best pass rusher, and Delane is arguably the top cornerback. Expectations should be that the team comes away with one of these guys early or the latter three aforementioned.

A trade up or down should not be ruled out

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

In 2022, when the Chiefs had a similar predicament as they do today, they were aggressive, moving up in the first round to select Trent McDuffie while also securing George Karlaftis in a quick defensive revolution that got them to another hoisting of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. While I'm not expecting a Super Bowl anytime soon for these Chiefs, being aggressive is not off the table for Veach.

If Veach is convinced of a certain prospect early in the draft, he could use significant resources to get that player. If the value doesn't present itself as favorable, Veach could work down the order from No. 9 or trade out of the first round from No. 29. All possibilities in this case are on the table, and the expectation here is to expect the unexpected.