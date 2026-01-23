How Eric Bieniemy Could Bring Bears' Ideologies to Kansas City



The Kansas City Chiefs are set to hire Eric Bieniemy as the team's offensive coordinator. With Matt Nagy exiting Kansas City on an expiring contract and interviewing for head coach vacancies around the league, the Chiefs needed to replace the 47-year-old coach. Despite having Patrick Mahomes behind center, Kansas City's offense was once again pedestrian in 2025, averaging 21.3 points per game, which ranked 21st in the league.

Kansas City's Offensive Coordinator Process

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy hugs tight end Travis Kelce (87) prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While there were candidates, such as Mike McDaniel and Kliff Kingsbury, available, Andy Reid chose the safe route and went with familiarity, as Bieniemy was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022 before leaving to pursue other paths that could open up head coaching opportunities for himself.

Unfortunately, that did not transpire, as the 56-year-old coach jumped between college and NFL jobs. This past season, Bieniemy was the Chicago Bears' running back coach, working under head coach Ben Johnson, whose offensive scheme highlights a complex and creative rushing attack.

What could Bieniemy adopt and carry over to Kansas City in 2026?

Assessing What the Chiefs' Backfield Could Look Like

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

During his time as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator, Johnson implemented a running back-by-committee headlined by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit's offense averaged over 135 rushing yards in 2022 and 2023 with the elite tandem.

Johnson brought that same philosophy to Chicago, as he prioritized the interior offensive line - acquiring Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signing Drew Dalman - which opened up running lanes for D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monagai. Obviously, that duo is not nearly as good as the one in Detroit, but in Johnson's first year in Chicago, the Bears averaged 144.5 rushing yards per game, which ranked third in the NFL.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) gains yardage against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Bieniemy got a front row seat to this operation and could bring those same ideologies to Kansas City. It goes without saying that the Chiefs' running back situation does not remotely measure up to the two aforementioned teams. However, Kansas City could look to build a similar prototype in the backfield with a speed back and a power back.

The Chiefs could utilize Brashard Smith as the elusive, third-down running back, while bringing in someone like Rico Dowdle to serve as the early-down role. Kansas City can also address this plan through the draft.

Regardless, Kansas City needs to alter its rushing scheme, and Bieniemy should be part of those discussions. The pieces are already there, as the Chiefs' offensive line, when healthy, has proven to be one of the best running-blocking lines in the league.