Matt Nagy Interviewing for NFC Offensive Coordinator Position

The NFL coaching landscape has been circulating this offseason, as multiple teams are in the process of identifying and interviewing candidates.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy concluded an interview with a marquee NFC team.

The #Eagles interviewed Matt Nagy for their offensive coordinator job today, sources say. Nagy, an intern and assistant for Andy Reid in Philly from 2008-12, is currently exploring a few OC options. pic.twitter.com/OBUJKuyeL5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 21, 2026

Nagy's contract with Kansas City expired after the 2025 season, signaling that the Chiefs were content with moving on and having a different offensive coordinator moving forward. Andy Reid and Kansas City officially brought Eric Bieniemy back to replace Nagy.

Heading into the offseason, it appeared that Nagy had several potential suitors in the head coaching market, but nothing has yet to materialize with those specific teams. The Tennessee Titans were rumored to be a legitimate landing spot for Nagy, but after they hired former San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, Robert Salah as the team's next head coach, it suddenly created uncertainty for the former Chiefs' offensive coordinator.

What This Means for the Chiefs

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With all due respect to Nagy , this does not affect the Chiefs much, if at all. As mentioned, Kansas City has hired Bieniemy to serve as its offensive coordinator in 2026. Although Bieniemy's return is not the most popular move, Reid has made several changes to the offensive coaching staff, showing that something has to change for the Chiefs' offense to improve.

Quite frankly, Kansas City should improve with Nagy no longer part of the equation. The Chiefs' offense has been lackluster since Nagy's arrival as the offensive coordinator in 2023. It was time for both sides to move on, and Nagy could potentially be returning to Philadelphia where he was working under Reid as a coaching intern in 2008 before being promoted to quality control coach in 2012.

Will Nagy End Up in Philadelphia?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on after an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After firing former play-caller Kevin Patullo shortly after the conclusion the season, the Eagles quickly identified Mike McDaniel and Brian Daboll as their top options for the offensive coordinator vacancy. However, McDaniel will be joining the Los Angeles Chargers for the same position, and Daboll is prioritizing the Bills' head coach opportunity. If the former New York Giants head coach does not return to Buffalo, he will most likely take the Titans' offensive coordinator job.

Philadelphia has expanded their search after seemingly losing out on their ideal candidates, which has led to Nagy considering the Eagles' offensive coordinator opening. With head coach Nick Sirianni not calling plays, Nagy would presumably have full control of an offense littered with elite talent and potential.