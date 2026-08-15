How to Watch Chiefs vs. Rams: NFL Preseason TV, Odds, Preview

As the book closes on the 2026 NFL offseason, preseason football is officially back. The Kansas City Chiefs open their three-game slate with a Saturday showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, another perceived Super Bowl contender this year.

Neither side is showing its cards, as both clubs also collide during the regular season. With rest and preparation in mind, MVP quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford will join their other star teammates on the sideline in this one.

With that said, there's still plenty of intrigue wrapped up in the late-afternoon bout. The Chiefs seem to have a handful of roster spots still open with less than a week remaining in training camp, and the Rams' standout veterans sitting could give the front office a peek into the future as young prospects get some mid-August snaps.

Here's everything you need to know and how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they square off against the Rams later today.

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams

Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Date and Time: Saturday, August 15 at 3:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB locally)

Listen Live: Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan (96.5 FM) or Tico Sports/Audacy App for Spanish broadcast

Betting line: Chiefs -2.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

This contest's television broadcast team stars Ari Wolfe on play-by-play and Trent Green as the color analyst, with Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen manning the sideline. The trio of Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler is on the audio side for 96.5.

According to Football Zebras, Ron Torbert and crew will referee the weekend clash between Kansas City and Los Angeles.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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