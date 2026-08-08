Patrick Mahomes Speaks on Ideal Return Timeline: 'I'm Going to Be Ready'

Just like that, the Kansas City Chiefs are already on the back half of their summer training camp. That means the 2026 preseason is quickly approaching, and Week 1 of the regular season will arrive in the blink of an eye thereafter.

With that in mind, all eyes remain on the progress of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. At each step in his recovery from a torn ACL and LCL suffered late last season, he's passed every step with flying colors. There's a difference between being cleared for practice and being deemed ready for games, however, which is the tightrope the Chiefs are walking right now.

Earlier this week, head coach Andy Reid revealed Mahomes likely won't play in the club's August 15 preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Mahomes may not be in the lineup at all this month, which would mark his first missed preseason ever. Following Saturday's practice, the two-time MVP weighed in with his thoughts on participating.

Despite his competitive nature, QB1 deferred to Reid's process as the one to follow.

"I'm for whatever coach says," Mahomes said. "Like I said, I'm going to prepare to play. He hasn't told me anything, so I'll prepare to play and prepare to get myself ready. We'll see where we go from there and if not, I'll be as locked in as I am during the game and try to get myself as ready to go [as possible] for the game. It's just a process of trying to make sure you're ready for the season and whatever coach thinks is best, I'll do it."

Mahomes has made it known in recent weeks that he wants to get the green light for Kansas City's first regular-season game against the Denver Broncos. Sitting out voluntarily isn't something he's had to do much of in the past, although he knows it'll pay off if it means he's on the field come September 15.

"I don't know, I haven't done it before," Mahomes said. "But I'll be ready to play, I know that. That's just how you have to go about it — whenever the opportunity comes up to go out there and play football, you have to go out there and maximize it. If that's the preseason, I will go out there and play. If that's the regular season, I'll go out there and play. Whenever I get that opportunity, I'm going to be ready to step back onto that football field and be myself."

Mahomes' medical team gave him the go-ahead prior to the start of camp, and it's been smooth sailing ever since. Under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff and trainers, the 30-year-old has operated on a fairly routine basis at the Missouri Western State University facility, adding fuel to the fire for fans eagerly awaiting his return to the field when live action is occurring.

It's beginning to look like that might not be this preseason. Nonetheless, Mahomes is pushing himself to simulate game-like plays at camp, albeit with a smart approach given the end goal he and the team have.

"I forget about it sometimes," Mahomes said. "I try to be smart, like I said, but there are just some times... you get through camp, man, you're trying to compete. Practices are long, and you want to win the rep. There are times when I do forget about it and just play football, which is a good thing. I'll have to do that again whenever we get to the regular season.

"It's about just learning how to play with what I've got, and I feel like I'm able to move and do the things I can. We're just going to keep pushing it and see where I can get it to so I can hopefully get that OK to go out there and play Week 1."

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