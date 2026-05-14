Kansas City Chiefs 2026 Season Schedule: NFL Keeps KC in the Spotlight

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 schedule has been officially released, setting the stage for KC's path back to the playoffs after a disappointing 2025 season.

The Chiefs are scheduled to play six primetime games this season, including two Monday Night Football showdowns, two editions of Sunday Night Football, and two Thursday night matchups, including their game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

Kansas City Chiefs 2026 season schedule

Week 1: Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (Monday Night Football, 7:15 p.m. CT)

Week 2: Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts (Sunday Night Football, 7:20 p.m. CT)

Week 3: Chiefs at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 12 p.m. CT)

Week 4: Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT)

Week 5: Bye week

Week 6: Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT)

Week 7: Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday Night Football, 7:20 p.m. CT)

Week 8: Chiefs at Broncos (Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT)

Week 9: Chiefs vs. New York Jets (Sunday, 12 p.m. CT)

Week 10: Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 12 p.m. CT)

Week 11: Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 12 p.m. CT)

Week 12: Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving - Thursday, 7:20 p.m. CT)

Week 13: Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday Night Football, 7:15 p.m. CT)

Week 14: Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT)

Week 15: Chiefs vs. New England Patriots (Monday Night Football, 7:15 p.m. CT)

Week 16: Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT)

Week 17: Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (TBD)

Week 18: Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

As games were being leaked, the Chiefs' stretch of games from Thanksgiving (Week 12) through Week 15 stood out as the most daunting four-game stretch of Kansas City's season, and perhaps the most challenging run of any team in the NFL. Now that it's official, the Chiefs follow those four games with one of the most successful teams in the NFC — the 49ers — before traveling back to LA to take on the Chargers.

In those six games, the Chiefs will take on six teams who have 2026 win total over/unders of at least 9.5.

Strength of schedule can be a challenging thing to calculate, but Kansas City's schedule features a significant number of contenders, due in part to the fact that the AFC West plays the NFC West, which included three playoff teams in 2025. The Chiefs' third-place finish last season also didn't do them many favors in 2026, as their fellow third-place opponents include the Bengals and Colts — two teams that expect to contend this season — as well as the Falcons, who have less-lofty expectations this year.

The Chiefs received an early bye week this season, with Week 5 bringing their lone week away from the game before suiting up for 13 consecutive weeks of football from October 18 through January 10.

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