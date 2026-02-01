Why Patriots’ Roster Construction Puts Pressure on Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Mack Hollins got off the bus barefoot last Sunday, then hauled in a back-breaking catch in a snowy third quarter of the AFC championship game to help New England beat Denver and return to the Super Bowl.

The Patriots’ wide receiver is one of a dozen New England starters in next Sunday’s Super Bowl who joined the team through the free-agent route. Hollins signed a two-year, $8.4 million contact in March, part of the team’s record $282 million free-agent spending spree prior to its Super Bowl run.

Break from the norm

The fact that a team can reach the Super Bowl after tapping the free-agency market for half its starters is a break from recent NFL history. Most successful teams, including the Chiefs, have reached Super Bowls primarily by building through the draft and using free agency wisely to fill holes.

Kansas City’s starters in 2025, for context, consisted primarily of players the Chiefs drafted. On offense, the only starters signed as free agents were wide receiver Hollywood Brown, right tackle Jawaan Taylor. On defense, linebacker Drue Tranquill was really the only primary starter who didn’t join the Chiefs in the draft.

New England's winning template could inspire Chiefs' division rival

New England got to the Super Bowl by combining a young starting quarterback and head coach in his first year with the team, and shopping for free agents like a grandmother on Black Friday.

The Tennessee Titans are in a strikingly similar position entering the offseason, having just hired Robert Saleh as head coach, stewarding second-year quarterback Cam Ward and preparing to shop for free agents with a league-high $100 million in cap space.

Kansas City should be leery of another team in a similar spot, Las Vegas. The Raiders, according to Over the Cap, have the league’s second-most cap space at $89 million.

And along with their to-be-determined head coach (potentially from the sideline opposite New England in the Super Bowl, Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak) and a No. 1-overall selection (likely Fernando Mendoza), the Raiders could be a problem in 2026.

For the Chiefs, New England’s roster construction and ensuing success is even more reason to hit on offseason decisions. The Chiefs are in the league’s worst salary-cap situation entering the offseason, so how they become compliant is critical.

To get there, the Chiefs will need to restructure veteran contracts and release veteran starters, perhaps Taylor, Mike Danna and others.

And because that cap situation is expected to keep them from spending in free agency, the Chiefs must win their draft. With the ninth-overall choice, two of the top 40 selections and three of the top 74, Kansas City can’t afford to miss.

