3 Teams That Could Trade for Chiefs' Jawaan Taylor

On Monday, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Kansas City Chiefs intend to release Jawaan Taylor before the new league year, which begins on March 11.

While it is most likely that the Chiefs end up releasing the 28-year-old right tackle, based on Schefter's reporting, Kansas City could be hoping that a team reaches out at the last minute to discuss a trade. Taylor won't garner anything more than a Day 3 pick, but the Chiefs could use all the draft capital they can get their hands on, with only six selections in the upcoming draft .

It is an unlikely scenario, and teams would be better off allowing Taylor to hit free agency rather than coughing up draft capital, but in the event that Kansas City receives calls, here are three teams that could theoretically pursue Taylor in a trade.

Las Vegas Raiders

It would be unorthodox to see an in-division trade, but the Raiders have nearly $90 million in cap space to work with, and the offensive line was a clear pitfall last season in Las Vegas. With Fernando Mendoza presumably taking over as the Raiders' starting quarterback next season, as he is expected to take with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Las Vegas needs to go above and beyond to make sure he is kept upright.

Taylor has been one of the most penalized players since signing with the Chiefs in 2023, but he has proven to be a competent pass protector. Again, Las Vegas, and any team for that matter, would be advised to wait for the Chiefs to release Taylor. However, with the amount of cap flexibility at its disposal, Las Vegas could make sure it has its right tackle set.

New England Patriots

New England's offensive line was a weakness all season and was thoroughly exposed in the playoffs, as Drake Maye was sacked 21 times across four postseason games. That set an NFL record for the most sacks taken in a single postseason.

The Patriots are another team with a healthy financial infrastructure this offseason, with $40.2 million in cap space, which could increase by releasing Stefon Diggs (saves $16.8 million). Maye had an impressive season, but he was turnover-prone behind a shaky offensive line.

Arizona Cardinals

Miami Hurricanes' offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa seems to be a likely scenario for the Cardinals at No. 3 in the upcoming draft, but it is quite possible Arizona either trades down or takes one of the premier edge rushers.

I would expect the Cardinals to take Mauigoa and solidify their tackles, but we have seen Arizona trade down before in recent memory. If the Cardinals want to address defense in the draft and offensive line via free agency or a trade, Taylor makes a ton of sense.