Thumbs Up: Chiefs Get Good News on Final Injury Report

Two significant starters good to go for Sunday.

Zak Gilbert

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) the field after the win over the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City saw two important starters pop up on its injury report this week, but the Chiefs averted the worst-case scenario.

Instead, head coach Andy Reid on Friday deemed sacks-leader George Karlaftis (thumb) and catalyst wide receiver Xavier Worthy (ankle) good to play when the Chiefs (5-4) visit Denver (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Neither player received an injury status on the Chiefs’ final injury report.

“Yeah, George did a nice job,” Reid said after Friday’s practice. “So, yeah, good.”

Both injuries were concerning because Denver left tackle Garrett Bolles (376) leads the league in pass-block snaps without allowing a sack. The Chiefs need their pass rush at full strength.

And when the Chiefs have the ball, Worthy’s presence is significant because Denver leads the NFL with 46 sacks and ranks sixth against the pass, allowing just 179.5 passing yards per game.

“Xavier I know was on that list,” said Reid, “and he's had an ankle that he just tweaked it a little bit. But he was good, good to go. He did everything today. No problem.”

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) avoids a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Offensive tackles good to go, too

Both Worthy and Karlaftis were full participation at Friday’s practice, as were offensive tackles Josh Simmons (personal) and Jawaan Taylor (knee/ankle). Reid said there’s a chance Simmons could start after returning to the team during the bye week, having missed the past four games. Taylor, meanwhile, is an important player against Denver’s ferocious pass rush.

Running back Isiah Pacheco, who sustained an MCL injury Oct. 27 in the win over Washington, will miss a second straight game. Kareem Hunt is again expected to start.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Denver update

The Broncos also will be missing their starting running back. J.K. Dobbins, who ranks fifth in the league with 772 rushing yards and averages an impressive 5.0 yards per carry, was one of five Denver players declared out. Dobbins injured his foot in the team’s Week 10 win over Las Vegas.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Also out Sunday are Broncos starters Pat Surtain, the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and Alex Singleton, who announced this week he underwent surgery to treat testicular cancer. Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (hamstring) and tight end Nate Adkins (knee) also will sit out Sunday.

The Broncos will, however, return wide receiver Marvin Mims (concussion).

