Thumbs Up: Chiefs Get Good News on Final Injury Report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City saw two important starters pop up on its injury report this week, but the Chiefs averted the worst-case scenario.
Instead, head coach Andy Reid on Friday deemed sacks-leader George Karlaftis (thumb) and catalyst wide receiver Xavier Worthy (ankle) good to play when the Chiefs (5-4) visit Denver (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Neither player received an injury status on the Chiefs’ final injury report.
“Yeah, George did a nice job,” Reid said after Friday’s practice. “So, yeah, good.”
Both injuries were concerning because Denver left tackle Garrett Bolles (376) leads the league in pass-block snaps without allowing a sack. The Chiefs need their pass rush at full strength.
And when the Chiefs have the ball, Worthy’s presence is significant because Denver leads the NFL with 46 sacks and ranks sixth against the pass, allowing just 179.5 passing yards per game.
“Xavier I know was on that list,” said Reid, “and he's had an ankle that he just tweaked it a little bit. But he was good, good to go. He did everything today. No problem.”
Offensive tackles good to go, too
Both Worthy and Karlaftis were full participation at Friday’s practice, as were offensive tackles Josh Simmons (personal) and Jawaan Taylor (knee/ankle). Reid said there’s a chance Simmons could start after returning to the team during the bye week, having missed the past four games. Taylor, meanwhile, is an important player against Denver’s ferocious pass rush.
Running back Isiah Pacheco, who sustained an MCL injury Oct. 27 in the win over Washington, will miss a second straight game. Kareem Hunt is again expected to start.
Denver update
The Broncos also will be missing their starting running back. J.K. Dobbins, who ranks fifth in the league with 772 rushing yards and averages an impressive 5.0 yards per carry, was one of five Denver players declared out. Dobbins injured his foot in the team’s Week 10 win over Las Vegas.
Also out Sunday are Broncos starters Pat Surtain, the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and Alex Singleton, who announced this week he underwent surgery to treat testicular cancer. Outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (hamstring) and tight end Nate Adkins (knee) also will sit out Sunday.
The Broncos will, however, return wide receiver Marvin Mims (concussion).
