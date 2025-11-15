Thumbs Up: Chiefs Get Good News on Final Injury Report

The All-Wall Team Entering Week 11



Most pass block snaps without allowing a sack this season, per @NextGenStats



LT – Garett Bolles, Broncos (376)

LG – Quenton Nelson, Colts (356)

C – Luke Wattenberg, Broncos (376)

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Falcons (318)

RT – Zach Tom, Packers…