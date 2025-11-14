Andy Reid Provides Encouraging Update on Josh Simmons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Josh Simmons has no official designation for Sunday’s game on the Chiefs’ injury report. He’s practiced in full all three days this week.
Whether the rookie returns to the starting lineup remains uncertain, although Andy Reid was cautiously optimistic.
“Yeah, there's a chance,” Reid said after Friday’s practice, asked whether Simmons could start in his first game since Oct. 6. “Let me just see. And then you guys will know. There aren’t a lot of secrets in this business. But I just want to make sure I got all the bases covered before I say anything.”
Reid, who spoke from the podium after practice Friday, also provided encouraging news on Xavier Worthy and George Karlaftis. The Chiefs (5-4) will visit the Broncos (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
Opening statement:
“All right, the only person who didn't practice was (Isiah) Pacheco, so everybody else went and did a good job. Xavier (Worthy), I know, was on that list, and he's had an ankle that just, he just tweaked it a little bit. But he was good, good to go. He did everything today. No problem. Look forward to the challenge of playing Denver. Good football team, great environment. Our guys have had a good week of practice. So, we look forward to going up there.”
On the status of George Karlaftis (thumb), limited at practice this week:
“Yeah, George did a nice job. So, yeah, good.”
On the status of rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, who returned to the team during the bye:
“Yeah, listen, he did go. I'm going to get with (Andy) Heck here and just go back. We’ll look at the video here and just make sure everything's okay there. But he did some good things, and I want to check with him first before I say anything here.”
On whether there’s a chance Simmons will start Sunday:
“Yeah, there's a chance. Let me just see. And then you guys will know. There aren’t a lot of secrets in this business. But I just want to make sure I got all the bases covered before I say anything.”
On what he’s seen from his players this week to tell him they’re ready for an important game:
“Yeah, they've been good. I mean, they know Denver's a good football team. I think they look forward to that challenge. They've been good, worked hard, good practices.”
