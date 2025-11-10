Arrowhead Report

Why Chiefs Elevated CEH Against Bills, Not this RB

Head coach Andy Reid on Monday explained the curious decision.

Zak Gilbert

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt gets taken down from behind by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt gets taken down from behind by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Isiah Pacheco injured his knee late in the Monday night win over Washington, the Chiefs had a decision to make.

They surprised a lot of people by elevating practice-squad veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire before the 28-21 loss at Buffalo, rather than activating free-agent acquisition Elijah Mitchell. Andy Reid explained the situation for the first time on Monday afternoon, noting pass protection was a critical factor.

elijah mitchel
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Elijah Mitchell (25) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“We really like Elijah, obviously, or he wouldn't be here; I think that makes a big statement there,” Reid said of the veteran running back, who made the 53-man roster in Week 1 but has been inactive for all nine games.

“But Clyde, he knows all the protections. He knows all that. Not only does he know it, he's done it. We've seen him do it. So, there's a comfort. There was a comfort there. Not that Elijah doesn't; he's a very sharp kid. We’ve just seen our guy do it. That was the only reason why.”

clyde edwards-helair
Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Back in a Chiefs uniform

A fifth-year veteran, Edwards-Helaire originally joined the Chiefs as the 32nd overall selection in the first round, the same slot in which Kansas City drafted Josh Simmons this past April.

Re-signed in August, Edwards-Helaire on Nov. 2 played his first Chiefs game since his four offensive snaps in the Super Bowl 58 win over the 49ers two years ago.

While Kareem Hunt started and played most of the game in Buffalo, Edwards-Helaire got two carries. He was thrown for a 2-yard loss on his first attempt, then found a nice hole on a 7-yard gain in the second half.

breece hal
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Near deal for Breece Hall

The situation is important in light of the team reportedly offering a fourth-round selection to the Jets for running back Breece Hall. New York apparently wouldn’t budge on its price of a third-rounder, and kept Hall. The Chiefs were also close on another deal before last week’s trade deadline.

The Chiefs’ leading rusher, Pacheco could return as early as this week when the Chiefs (5-4) visit Denver (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). Tracy Wolfson reported before the Bills game that Pacheco avoided serious injury.

isiah pacheco, xavier worth
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Reid on Monday said only “we’ll have to see” with regard to Pacheco’s availability for Sunday. The head coach did, however, offer a more positive update on starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who missed the fourth quarter in Buffalo with an ankle injury.

“Taylor was feeling pretty good by the time he got back here,” Reid said. “So, I think we'll probably be okay there.”

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI