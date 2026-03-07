What to Expect from the Chiefs When Legal Tampering Begins

People are already writing off the Kansas City Chiefs next season, but the front office, coaching staff, and players are not entering 2026 with that mindset.

That message was made abundantly clear by guard Trey Smith during his appearance on the Up and Adams Show, hosted by Kay Adams.

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball as center Creed Humphrey (52) and guard Trey Smith (65) defend in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"I think back to the Mike Tomlin quote from a press conference, 'We do not care,' we don't care at the end of the day," Smith said about people writing the Chiefs off next season. "We're over here playing ball, we're just doing our job. We just have to be better. There were a lot of times last season, we weren't playing our best football; we weren't playing complementary football. At the end of the day, we just have to go back to the drawing board, be great this offseason, and everyone has to prepare."

Assuming the Chiefs' brass view next season the same way, the coming days will be monumental in building the foundation for Kansas City to compete in 2026 and beyond.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Free agency technically opens on March 11, but the legal tampering period, which allows teams to negotiate with agents of unrestricted free agents, begins on March 9. While deals and contracts cannot be signed or finalized until the new league year, it is a de facto start of free agency, as several deals are agreed upon during this day.

With all of that in mind, here is what we should expect from the Chiefs when legal tampering begins .

Running Back Will Be the Focal Point

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Although pass rusher is arguably the biggest need on the roster, with the options at running back in the draft being sparse, the position is highly in demand in free agency. Because of that, running backs may dominate the news cycle of that day, and several teams could be in bidding wars for players, such as Kenneth Walker III and Travis Etienne Jr.

Etienne Jr. is most likely in the desirable price range for Kansas City, so that would be the player I would expect the Chiefs' front office to zero in on when the tampering window opens on Monday.

Brett Veach Will Selectively Attack Pass Rusher Position

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after a sack during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Unlike running back, while there isn’t a slew of options in free agency at edge rusher, there are more to pick from, and a few names that would be incredibly intriguing for the Chiefs. Those include Kwity Paye, Jaelan Phillips, and Boye Mafe, who Kansas City nearly acquired at the trade deadline.

Veach could identify these players early on, but if these players become too expensive, I could see the Chiefs shift their focus elsewhere and address the position later in free agency or wait for the draft.