Future Looks Bleak for This Young Chiefs Player

While the Kansas City Chiefs may not have begun relying on their rookies until later in the season, they are depending on their development this offseason. They will not have sufficient money to bring in a lot of free agents in the offseason. That means that the younger players they already have under contract need to take a step up and start playing like starters as soon as next season.

The Chiefs are dying to get back on track, and Patrick Mahomes isn't getting any younger. Players like Josh Simmons or Xavier Worthy are examples of young Chiefs who have an upward trajectory. Which of their young players appears to be trending downwards based on where the Chiefs are at this offseason?

Clock’s Already Ticking

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs after a catch against Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Brashard Smith was the last selection the Chiefs made in the 2025 draft, and he was an exciting addition to a boring running back room. Kareem Hunt is great at what he does, but a team can't have him be their primary rusher and lead a successful rushing attack.

Isiah Pacheco is a shell of the player he once was, to no fault of his own. The injuries throughout the years have stacked against him, and his signature angry rushes of 10 or more yards are nowhere to be found. This left a clear path upwards for Smith, but alas, the Chiefs failed to recognize the talent on their hands and didn't use him as they should've until the last few games of the season.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) celebrates during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

He only saw double-digit carries twice, and both of them were against the Las Vegas Raiders. In the final game of the season, he had 12 carries for 56 yards, which included a 14-yard rush. He didn't score in his rookie season, and the majority of his damage came through punt returning.

The reason why I say he's trending downwards is that his rookie season didn't show enough to warrant the Chiefs rocking out with him as their starter next season. The only thing he showed was his prowess as a punt returner, while still leaving room open for another running back to step in and become the starter.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball on his way to score a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love has been linked to the Chiefs across multiple mock drafts, and if he's still there at the ninth overall pick, I wouldn't be surprised if he's their selection. That would ruin any chance of Smith getting sustained carries in their offense, as the franchise running back would become Love.

Never again miss one major story related to Smith when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).