Why Chiefs' Prospects Could Hit New Rock-Bottom Vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs' season is over. Of course, that's only true figuratively, as they still have three games left to play this year. But after their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week, the Chiefs have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Even if they had managed to win that one and kept their postseason hopes on life support, their prospects this season would still be viewed as finished. They didn't just lose to the Chargers in Week 15; they watched as the entire future of the franchise came crumbling down around them when star quarterback and two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on as quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) warms up before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can the Chiefs show some life without Patrick Mahomes?

When Patrick Mahomes suffered his season-ending injury, the Kansas City Chiefs were actually still in striking distance against the Los Angeles Chargers. They were down just three points, and Mahomes had gotten them to midfield before he exited the contest. Unfortunately, Gardner Minshew II couldn't finish the job.

Instead of driving the 20 or so yards the Chiefs needed to get into range to kick a game-tying field goal, Minshew II went 3-of-5 passing and threw an interception that sealed the defeat and ended KC's desperate playoff chase. Now, Kansas City is left to wonder what its future looks like while Mahomes begins the rehabilitation process to repair his ACL.

I can already feel the “Titans are beating the Chiefs” thoughts formulating — the metten burger (@themettenburger) December 16, 2025

Thankfully, the timeline should allow the star quarterback to be back in action around season kickoff next year. However, this campaign made it clear that the Chiefs don't have enough talent to compete for a Super Bowl, even with Mahomes playing at an MVP level.

His injury was practically a declaration that he shouldered far too heavy a burden for KC this season. The Chiefs now have to assess which pieces are worth keeping around and which will have to be replaced before they can viably contend again.

That makes it all the more imperative that they continue to compete in the final three games of this lost season, starting with Week 16's matchup with the lowly 2-12 Tennessee Titans. Believe it or not, FanDuel still has Kansas City favored, despite their three-game losing streak and quarterback situation.

The Chiefs are laying three points on the road, listed at -172 on the moneyline. This defense is still legitimate, and the offense has enough playmaking from Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce, but can they compete with their spirits completely deflated?

