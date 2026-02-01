How the Chiefs Should Address Their Biggest Problem

The Kansas City Chiefs saw a lot of regression last season, with them missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. One of the biggest ways their team took a step back was in their offensive efficiency.

With Patrick Mahomes as their signal caller, they were due for some explosive plays and incredible throws. However, it's everything in between those plays that was the issue. They struggled with getting the small things right, and no more was that the case than in their rushing attack. How can they address that issue this offseason?

How To Fix the Run

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Ryan Smith writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down how each team should fix its biggest issue in the offseason. For the Chiefs, their ninth overall pick in the upcoming draft should be what they need to select a running back who could help out their offense. The perfect player for them to draft is Jeremiyah Love , according to Smith and multiple mock drafts.

"Love ranked second in the FBS in PFF rushing grade (93.7) and fourth in explosive runs of 10-plus yards (39) in 2025. He is a complete three-down running back and one of the best players in this year’s draft class", said Smith.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Love is a complete running back prospect and one who projects to shift the Chiefs' offensive identity moving forward. The Chiefs relied exclusively on Mahomes to carry their offense this season, and it resulted in them only winning six games. It's clear that they need another player to relieve him of some of that burden, and what better player than a running back who can stop and start his engine on the drop of a dime?

"The Chiefs were one of the league’s most feared offenses just a few years ago, but they find themselves in desperate need of playmakers, especially after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL late in the season".

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs can use their cap space to try to get a player like Breece Hall in the building and use their draft pick on another area of need, but they have one of the fewest amounts of money to spend in free agency, and Love gives them a younger prospect they could rely on for the foreseeable future.

Ultimately, this is about what's best for Mahomes coming back from a serious injury, and handing off the ball to Love and letting him cook sounds like a good way to remove some of that offensive pressure.

