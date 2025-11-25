2 Revealing Fantasy Stats from Chiefs' Vital Win Over Colts

Just like everyone thought, the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts to begin their late-season push for the playoffs. Except, it didn't happen the way anybody predicted. It wasn't Patrick Mahomes convincingly outplaying Daniel Jones.



It wasn't really even Steve Spagnuolo exposing the Colts' breakout quarterback as a pumpkin. Instead, the defense simply locked down when it mattered the most, while the offense did just enough to force overtime and escape with a three-point win.



Mahomes and the Chiefs' attack didn't resoundingly show that they can run the table the rest of the season and continue their dynastic run, even if KC kept itself alive in the hunt with this victory. However, a deeper dive into the numbers shows some encouraging signs for this team's prospects down the stretch.



Chiefs' offense will be just fine



1. 228 yards after the catch



When thinking about the peak of the Kansas City Chiefs' run with Patrick Mahomes, the first vision that comes to mind is a deep bomb to Tyreek Hill. While the two-time MVP has connected on plenty of those explosive missiles through the years, it's really not the core identity of Andy Reid's offense during this dynasty. Instead, the Chiefs' offensive success was always predicated on getting its best playmakers in space with momentum and capitalizing on their most lethal skills.



The Chiefs did that with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy against the Indianapolis Colts, especially in crunch time when both wideouts made huge plays after the catch. If KC has truly unlocked this wrinkle of its attack again, there should be more fireworks from this offense in the remainder of the fantasy season.



2. Kareem Hunt - 33 touches



The Chiefs leaned on Kareem Hunt against Indy. Not because he earned it by taking full advantage of his opportunities, but simply out of necessity. With Isiah Pacheco out, KC could only turn to Hunt and infamous bust Clyde Edwards-Helaire to keep pressure off of their passing game.



Hunt set a new career-high with 30 carries versus the Colts and added three catches, too. He converted those touches into 130 total yards, which is a strong number, but certainly not an efficient one. Clearly, this isn't an ideal approach for the Chiefs moving forward.



Thankfully, they should have Pacheco back at some point this season, and they also just signed former Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce. If Pierce can clear the low, low bar set by Pacheco and Hunt this year, he could become a solid fantasy option off of volume alone.

