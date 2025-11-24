3 Fantasy Takeaways from Chiefs' Clutch Win Over Colts
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs got back on track against the Indianapolis Colts. They returned to their win column after two straight losses, downing Indy at Arrowhead, 23-20 in overtime, to move to 6-5 on the 2025 NFL season. Not only was this a huge victory for the Chiefs, but they also gave one of their potential Wild Card competitors their third defeat of the year.
It wasn't Patrick Mahomes and the offense that led the way for Kansas City in this one. Instead, the defense kept them in the game while the Chiefs struggled on the other side of the ball. They allowed Daniel Jones and the Colts' league-leading attack to gain just 255 total yards, as well as limiting Jonathan Taylor to a paltry 3.6 yards per carry.
KC's offense actually put them in danger of losing this game, as one of Indy's touchdowns came after a Patrick Mahomes interception that set the Colts up in the red zone. Still, the Chiefs did enough on O to get the win, stringing together a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter and overtime to complete the comeback.
Chiefs' offense has signs of life
1. Patrick Mahomes
It's hard to say that Patrick Mahomes is back after this game. He finished Week 12 with 352 yards on 29-of-46 passing, but was shut out of the end zone entirely while throwing a costly interception early in the contest. He did get back to making plays with his legs, though, gaining 30 yards on four carries.
It wasn't a fantastic fantasy day for Mahomes, as he finished with 18.08 points in standard leagues. However, it was an encouraging showing for his prospects for the rest of the season. The two-time MVP made several huge plays in this game to get his team the win. He'll start finding the end zone once again, and it's clear that this offense still runs through Mahomes' arm.
2. Kareem Hunt
At 30 years old, Kareem Hunt just set a new career high. Not in touchdowns, yards, or even yards per attempt, but in carries, as he rushed the ball 30 times against the Indianapolis Colts. He converted them into 104 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't an incredibly efficient performance, but it's clear that he has the trust of the coaching staff. So long as Isiah Pacheco remains out, Hunt is a must-start solely due to volume.
3. Rashee Rice & Xavier Worthy
Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy had arguably their best game as a tandem in this one. Neither found the end zone, but they combined for 12 catches and 200 yards receiving. Rice led the way with eight receptions for 141 yards.
Both wideouts made huge plays in crunch time to pull out KC's first one-score victory of the season. Their fantasy managers will be hoping that they can use this game to build momentum for the home stretch of the fantasy campaign and the long-awaited playoffs.
