Chiefs' Fantasy Disappointment Needs to Bounce Back vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs have never been in this position before in the Patrick Mahomes era. Through 10 games, they sit at just 5-5, outside of the AFC playoff picture. There's still an expectation that this team will flip the switch and make its push into the postseason as always, but the panic meter has reached an all-time high.
The thought was that they would turn it on last game, coming off a bye with an extra week of preparation for a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos. Instead, they were bested by Bo Nix and company, 22-19. The defense gave up a big play at the end of the contest to allow the Broncos to get into position for Will Lutz's game-winning 35-yard field goal.
However, it was Patrick Mahomes and the offense that ultimately let the team down. They didn't seem to correct any of the issues that reared their ugly heads in their previous loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Chiefs' attack needs to turn it on and prove that they can lead this team back to title contention.
Xavier Worthy has to figure it out
There are several glaring issues for the Kansas City Chiefs' offense right now. The rushing attack is practically non-existent, whether Isiah Pacheco is available or not. The ground game has been so ineffective that Head Coach Andy Reid has significantly reduced its part in his scripts, for better or worse.
The offensive line has regressed severely from the beginning of the season, partly due to Josh Simmons' four-game absence. He returned against the Denver Broncos and played well, but Nik Bonito and the pass rush were still able to keep Patrick Mahomes contained and on the run throughout the game. The most glaring issue, though, was the lack of success in the air attack. Amid his recent struggles, Xavier Worthy's connection, or lack thereof, with his quarterback has been called into question.
Worthy's return following a dislocated shoulder in the season opener perfectly coincided with the Chiefs' rebound from their 1-2 start to the year. However, his individual numbers have been severely disappointing, even when Rashee Rice was out due to suspension and he was KC's undisputed WR1. With Rice back, Worthy's been reduced to a gadget guy and deep threat, but those long bombs aren't connecting. NFL.com's Michael Florio isn't expecting them to against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, either:
"What do Marquise Brown, Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton have in common? They have all scored more fantasy points than Worthy this season. Rice has done so in half as many games. Worthy has topped 50 yards just twice and has scored one touchdown on the season. The Colts have allowed the fifth-fewest yards to out-wide receivers since Week 7, and Worthy has run 66 percent of his routes out wide. Lou Anarumo has had two weeks to prepare the Colts' defense for this game, as well. At this point, starting Worthy is hoping for a long catch."
