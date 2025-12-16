2 Stats Showing Chiefs Deserve Elimination from Fantasy Playoffs Too

The Kansas City Chiefs never flipped the switch. With their backs against the wall, they killed their last remaining shred of hope for the playoffs this season, capped off with a brutal loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. It marked the first time Patrick Mahomes would finish under .500 in a campaign, as well as the only time he's ever been swept by a divisional opponent.



With the Chiefs' season virtually over now, it's fair to wonder if the high-profile veterans on this team will even finish out the campaign. Even if they do suit up, though, this last defeat to the Chargers raises the question of whether they can be trusted in the remaining fantasy playoff games, especially with Patrick Mahomes suffering an ACL tear.



Chiefs should be blacklisted for final rounds of fantasy playoffs



Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

1. Gardner Minshew II - 37.0 QBR



Even when Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and exited this game, the Kansas City Chiefs still had a chance. They were down just three points, and Mahomes had already gotten them to midfield with plenty of time left to try to kick a field goal to tie the score or even take the lead with a touchdown. Unfortunately, Gardner Minshew II came in and gave the game away.



All the Chiefs needed was another 15 or 20 yards to get into Harrison Butker's range. Instead, Minshew II went 3-of-5 passing for 22 yards, took a brutal delay of game penalty, and threw a pick to deliver the finishing blow on the Chiefs' dying playoff hopes. Even if Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, and Xavier Worthy finish the season out, their fantasy prospects with Minshew II throwing the ball will be significantly hampered, enough to avoid playing them in the final two rounds of the postseason.



Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2. 1.8 yards per carry



The assumption would be that the Chiefs' running backs might get a stock bump with Patrick Mahomes out for the remainder of the season. Unfortunately, they can't be trusted, either. In the most crucial game of the season, Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and Brashard Smith combined for a whopping 34 yards on 19 carries, for an abysmal average of 1.8 yards per attempt.



Kansas City put too much burden on Mahomes' shoulders, and it resulted in him suffering a debilitating injury. Maybe Brashard Smith can show some things down the stretch to earn a larger role next season in the backfield, but the Chiefs' running backs can't be trusted in the final rounds of the fantasy playoffs, clearly.

