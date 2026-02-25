Here’s Now Only International Game Chiefs Would Play in 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – To kick off the 2025 Chiefs schedule, Travis Kelce greeted Neymar in São Paulo, Brazil. Could he meet Cristiano Ronaldo in Spain this fall?

The Real Madrid superstar might be in attendance for the NFL’s 2026 game at the franchise's home venue, Santiago Bernabéu, when the NFL returns.

Nov 28, 2022; Lusail, Qatar; Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (7) reacts during the second half of the group stage match in the 2022 World Cup at Lusail Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images | Yukihito Taguchi-Imagn Images

Spain, Falcons now only Chiefs international possibility

And Madrid is now to be the only international destination that could host the Chiefs in 2026, after the NFL announced Wednesday morning that Washington and Jacksonville will combine to host all three London games in 2026.

Jacksonville annually hosts a London game at Wembley Stadium. This year, however, the NFL gave the Jaguars a second U.K. game – this one at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – because the franchise needs to reduce its capacity at EverBank Stadium while workers complete a massive renovation.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) with Neymar before a NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images | Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

Washington will host the other London game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Through a process of elimination and dot-connecting, using the matrix of known Chiefs road opponents, the only game the Chiefs could now play internationally is in Madrid. Kansas City is scheduled to play road games against Denver, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, L.A. Rams, Miami and Seattle.

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to fans after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why the Chiefs can't play anywhere else outside U.S.

The Rams are already scheduled to play in Australia, against the 49ers. Seattle now, after Wednesday’s announcement of Jacksonville and Washington, won’t need to designate a home game to play internationally.

And since the Chiefs aren’t scheduled to play any of the previously announced international home teams (Detroit in Munich, Germany; New Orleans in Paris, France; Dallas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; San Francisco in Mexico City, Mexcio; and the Commanders and Jaguars in London, U.K.), there’s only one possibility remaining.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images | Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

NFC teams bear the bulk of giving up a ninth home game in 2026 to play internationally. The AFC’s assigned years to do that are in odd-numbered seasons, such as 2025 and 2027.

The Falcons made a tease announcement in December, saying they were selected to play internationally as a designated home team, without providing more details. However, Wednesday’s NFL announcement leaves only one destination for Atlanta – Madrid.

It also leaves only one international destination for the Chiefs, who consistently volunteer to expand their brand’s reach by playing outside the U.S.

Taylor Swift performs in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. | Bryan West / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Obviously, Kelce would first need to decide to return for a 14th season and, secondly, agree on a value in order to re-sign with the Chiefs. But Kelce in Madrid, along with Mahomes and the Chiefs, would be a significant win for Kansas City – and possibly produce a Taylor Swift appearance. Kelce and the international superstar will be married this summer. Swift played consecutive sold-out shows in May of 2024 at the stadium in Madrid.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and president Mark Donovan are expected to lobby the league for the ability to play against the Falcons in Spain.

