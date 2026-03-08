3 Defensive Ends the Chiefs Must Target in Free Agency

The 2026 NFL free agency begins on Wednesday, and that means plenty of talent will be on the market. From skill positions to potential backups, the Chiefs will be looking for players that can affect their team in any way possible.

After a season of little to no pressure on quarterbacks, Kansas City has their eyes set on a couple edge rushers that can change that.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackle Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With all of this in mind, there are several defensive ends the Chiefs can eye as free agency begins in the coming days. So, which ones would make the most sense for the Chiefs to pursue in the days ahead?

Bradley Chubb

The former Miami Dolphins defensive end was cut from the team almost a month ago and has been on the market for quite some time. In a season after coming off an ACL injury, Chubb record 8.5 sacks. He is a proven player that can improve the defensive line in only a short amount of time.

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) leaves the field following a game against the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

He can maintain consistent edge rush pressure too. The veteran will be turning 30 and can set the tone for a team that had minimal edge rush threat this past year.

Chubb may not be as dominant as possible, but he has proven to be reliable. Kansas City would know exactly what they would be getting out of him.

Jaelan Phillips

This pickup could be an issue in contract negotiations, but it would also bring in a young talent that Kansas City hasn’t seen in some time.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Unlike Chubb, Phillips would be an option at defensive end that could be on the team for quite a bit. The high-end talent record five sacks last season, along with 53 tackles. He ranked sixth in pressure rate in his position and will look to build on that momentum.

The price range is a concern, but it would be a long-term investment.

Kwity Paye

The consist defensive end would be a solid add to the Chiefs’ line. According to ESPN, he tallied 38 pressures last season. This is something that Kansas City would love to add up front to have a sense of comfortability when it comes to passing downs.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph (11) on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paye is also a strong run defender. Although last season might not have been his best at producing sacks, he has shown his ability countless times. Paye would fit the defensive scheme, and he could come in and make an impact immediately.