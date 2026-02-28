One Combine Workout Should Stand Out to Chiefs in Big Way

After participating in every event on Thursday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Texas Tech defensive end David Bailey has made his mark on Indianapolis.

With Bailey and Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. being the top two edge rushers in the upcoming draft, it seemed like whoever performed better at the combine would be less likely for the Chiefs to grab.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bain did not participate in workouts, and Bailey had quite the performance that everyone is talking about.

“I think it’s just my athletic ability and then just pass rushing abilities,” Bailey said about why he should be a top pick, “Not too many people can get the quarterback consistently.”

40-Yard Dash

Not too many guys can be 6-foot-4 and 250 lbs and still have that quick agility. Bailey proved to be one of those guys. With a time of 4.5 seconds in his 40-yard dash, he finished second out of all defensive ends. Ohio State’s Arvell Reese, who is listed as a defensive end, finished first but ran with the linebackers. A closing speed like that could be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

10-Yard Split

Bailey was not as quick out the gates for this performance. He had a split of 1.62 seconds, and he finished eighth out of all players at his position. Nevertheless, Bailey still finished with an incredible 40-yard dash time, and he set himself up for the rest of the events.

Vertical Jump

After a 35-inch vertical jump, it was clear to see that Bailey was a freak athlete. His jump finished in the top ten, and he helped his case in possibly moving up in the draft.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The vertical jump station at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Broad Jump

Along with the 40-yard dash, this is where Bailey excelled. A 10’9” broad jump showcased his lower-body explosiveness. When it comes to getting to the quarterback, Kansas City is looking for someone that has speed and explosiveness. His jump even finished top-10 all time across edge rushers.

Scores

The NFL Next Gen Stats gave Bailey all top scores. His production score was a 98, athleticism score was an 80, and his total score was an 86. All ratings ranked in the top three of edge rushers.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Best rusher in the draft. No doubt. I worry about his size and toughness. If you are taking him high, you need him to play on all three downs,” said an AFC executive.

What this means for Kansas City

Going into the NFL Scouting Combine, scouts want to see their prospects perform to their best abilities. It gets tricky when an athlete like Bailey has such a high showing that could only move him up in rankings.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the Chiefs, this means that if his draft stock goes up, the chance at picking him up at nine becomes less likely. If Kansas City does decide to go the defensive end route with their first pick, Rueben Bain might be the more likely option.

