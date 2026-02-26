3 Draft Picks That Could Immediately Impact Chiefs’ Edge Rush

The NFL Scouting Combine workouts may start on Thursday, but the Chiefs have taken their opportunities at meeting with select players before then.

The team is wanting to make sure that these athletes could possibly fit into their system, while also gaining intel about that person’s character and values. With linebackers and defensive ends being at the forefront, Kansas City has had its hands full on the first couple days of the combine.

Last year’s team finished in the bottom half of the league in pass rushing, so these first couple days of interviews are key to finding someone that can fit their culture. The team tied for 23rd in the league after only recording 41 sacks.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Although the pass rush might not have been there, the team did finish 9th in rushing yards allowed per game. With Chris Jones still bringing in dominant x-factor capabilities, it’ll be important to see who they can pair alongside him.

General Manager Brett Veach has credited their interviews as being hard processes in order to find the right guys.

“Our college scouts do a great job of painting the picture and having me, the coaching staff, and everyone in that room prepped,” Veach said, “It’s just a pathway to keep digging and get as much information as possible.”

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs could have their eyes on these three players that could bring an immediate edge rush to the team.

Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr.

Bain is widely known as a guy that can be a top-10 pick and be a force on day one. He brings an ability to wreck an opponent’s plans, and he also brings a certain type of speed. His 9.5 sacks this last season helped bring the Hurricanes into a national title game.

With possibilities of the Chiefs looking for outside help at the running back position, Bain could be an option with their first-round pick. Although there have been some concerns with arm length, Bain still racked up 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks throughout his college career.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Texas Tech DE David Bailey

Bailey brings a pass rush unlike any other. He recorded 19.5 tackles for loss, while also listing 14.5 sacks this past season. The two main concerns are his height, at just under 6-foot-3, and if he even drops that far in the draft. With some mock drafts having him go as early as the third pick, it would be a shock to see him fall to Kansas City. The Chiefs do have good taste in Texas Tech alums, and Bailey’s ability to bring pressure on a quarterback on any given snap is key.

“I really enjoyed my meeting there. I’d be honored to rush alongside Chris Jones,” Bailey said about his team interview.

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan DE/LB Jaishawn Barham

Although Barham might not have listed the most number of sacks, it is still evident that his potential is there. He might not be a first-round pick, but he still does bring in the edge pressure they might look at in later rounds. With the switch from linebacker to defensive edge, the former Wolverine has seemingly opened a new area of possibilities.

Chiefs Kingdom, the week of the scouting combine is perfect for combining the best Chiefs news with the best analysis. Be sure to register for our FREE newsletter with the most updated info emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.