3 Edge Rushers Possibly Available for Chiefs on Day 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Before a 6-11 collapse in 2025, the Chiefs hadn’t had a losing season since 2012. But if they were going to have a bad year, their timing was impeccable.

That’s because they’ve stumbled into the best draft year for edge rushers. And if Brett Veach and the Chiefs want to go in another direction with the ninth-overall pick -- either draft another position or even trade back for more capital – odds are likely one of those dominant edge rushers will be there on Night 2 and beyond.

“If you need an edge rusher,” draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah tweeted Friday, “this is a good draft to double up. The depth of the class is impressive. I've got 10 guys worthy of a spot in top 50 players. There's another layer of traitsy players beyond that group.”

Jeremiah has combed through the prospects since they stepped foot on campus. Dane Brugler, another draft expert, couldn’t agree more.

Not that anyone needed a reminder, but the Seahawks' Super Bowl performance reinforced that there is no such thing as too much pass rush depth. https://t.co/0visHgHMQI — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 13, 2026

“It's a deep, deep group,” Brugler tweeted Friday, “16 EDGE prospects made my top-100 and they're all going to go. Not that anyone needed a reminder, but the Seahawks' Super Bowl performance reinforced that there is no such thing as too much pass rush depth.”

The Chiefs learned that the hard way. Two of their most promising pass-rushers entering the season, veteran George Karlaftis and rookie Omarr Norman-Lott, sustained injuries. Karlaftis injured his thumb midway through the year and essentially played one-handed with a limiting cast, and Norman-Lott underwent season-ending knee surgery in October.

But as those defensive linemen return to health, and Chris Jones gets a year older, this is the year to build pass-rush depth. And not only do the Chiefs own No. 9 overall, they’re also scheduled to draft eighth in the second round (No. 40) and 10th in the third (No. 75).

Here are three players expected to be available on Day 2 of the draft, in either the second or third rounds, and evaluations from longtime draft expert Mel Kiper.

Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

He’s no relation to the Hall of Famer, but Faulk is just as relentless. He had just two sacks and 29 pressures in 12 games last season for the Tigers, but the 6-6, 285-pound end would fit well into Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme with his size and skills.

Kiper: “If you could draw up the perfect NFL 4-3 defensive end, it would be Faulk. He's what I call an ‘LTPer’ -- someone who looks the part. He can win with outside and inside moves, and he moves blockers with his super powerful hands. I see good overall instincts on tape, too. Faulk makes his presence felt against the run and the pass, and he is scheme versatile.”

Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami

A 6-3, 280-pound rock on the Hurricanes’ line, posted 74 tackles (17½ for loss), 12½ sacks, 58 pressures, 11 run stops and four forced fumbles in 15 games for Miami.

Kiper: “Mesidor started at West Virginia in 2020 and 2021, racking up 9.5 sacks. He transferred to Miami before the 2022 season and had seven sacks in that first season. An injury limited him to three games in 2023, but he came back with 5.5 more sacks in 2024 and looked fantastic in 2025.

“The Canadian makes his presence felt against both the run and the pass, and he shows good bend, closing burst and power. When his initial move is thwarted, Mesidor never stops battling. He also brings some versatility, with the ability to shade inside to DT and get pressure on the interior.”

Zion Young, DE, Missouri

A taller, faster pass rusher at 6-5 and 262 pounds, Young played his ball 125 miles from Arrowhead Stadium. In 13 games last season, Young racked up 18 tackles for loss, 46 pressures, 6½ sacks, 16 run stops and a pair of forced fumbles.

Kiper: “The Michigan State transfer had two great seasons at Missouri, making an impact both as a pass rusher and run defender. Young consistently seals off the edge. He's powerful and plays with sustained intensity, with one of the best motors among the edge rushers in the class. I see strong hands and impressive lateral quickness on the tape, too. Young crashes down the line.”

