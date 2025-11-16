How Week 11 Adds Another Chapter to Patrick Mahomes' History With Vance Joseph
DENVER, Colo. -- When Patrick Mahomes made his first NFL start at Empower Field in 2017, Vance Joseph had a week to prepare. Then the Broncos’ head coach, he was the first individual to prepare a gameplan against the quarterback.
Eight years later, the two meet again in Denver on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). One of the league’s most respected defensive minds again squares off with one of the league’s most respected players.
And no one respects Joseph more than Mahomes.
“They got guys everywhere that can make plays,” the quarterback said Wednesday. “And so, just not letting them make a play that just completely disrupts the entire game, just kind of getting the ball out of your hands, try not to take sacks and then let the game come to you.”
Since that 2017 meeting
Joseph has a lot more tape than the first meeting with Mahomes, back on Dec. 31, 2017. The quarterback won that day, 27-24, and actually has a 6-1 record against Joseph – a series than spans the coach’s last three stops. That series includes Joseph’s time as Denver head coach (2017-18), defensive coordinator in Arizona (2019-22) and return to the Broncos as defensive coordinator (2023-present).
Joseph has dominated that series recently. Although they’ve split their last two meetings, Joseph smothered the quarterback in a 24-9 Denver victory in 2023, a game in which Mahomes threw two interceptions. And last year, the Chiefs escaped with a 16-14 victory, thanks to Leo Chenal’s blocked field goal with no time remaining.
Ability to get the most out of elite players
This year, the Broncos are even better on defense. They lead the NFL by a wide margin with 46 sacks, and rank third in both scoring defense and yards allowed. Leading the way are a pair of game-wreckers, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.
“Yeah, I mean, great pass rusher,” Mahomes said, referring to Bonitto. “I mean, he's someone that can really get after the quarterback. He's smart. He does a lot of spying on me as well. And so, he's a really good football player and just like the other guys, they got a lot of sacks for a reason.
“They got a lot of guys, Zach Allen inside and (Jonathon) Cooper on the other side. They got guys everywhere that can make plays.”
Starting guard Kingsley Suamataia said the Broncos are the cream of the crop in a murderer’s row of outstanding defensive fronts the Chiefs have faced over the season’s first half. And that front sets the tone for the defense.
“Their front five, they're definitely where it all starts at,” Suamataia said from the locker room Wednesday. “They all have motors, a lot of experience across the board. But yeah, it'll definitely be a good challenge for us, but we're more than ready for it.
“We’ve got to focus on coming back to regroup as a team, and as a brotherhood and just going out to Denver and showing people what we got to show. And the challenge we talked about, that defense, it's not just about sacks. They do a lot of things well.”
