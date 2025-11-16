Arrowhead Report

How Week 11 Adds Another Chapter to Patrick Mahomes' History With Vance Joseph

The Denver Broncos defensive coordinator has gotten the best of Mahomes the last 2 games.

Zak Gilbert

August 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
DENVER, Colo. -- When Patrick Mahomes made his first NFL start at Empower Field in 2017, Vance Joseph had a week to prepare. Then the Broncos’ head coach, he was the first individual to prepare a gameplan against the quarterback.

Eight years later, the two meet again in Denver on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). One of the league’s most respected defensive minds again squares off with one of the league’s most respected players.

And no one respects Joseph more than Mahomes.

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles ahead of Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (92) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“They got guys everywhere that can make plays,” the quarterback said Wednesday. “And so, just not letting them make a play that just completely disrupts the entire game, just kind of getting the ball out of your hands, try not to take sacks and then let the game come to you.”

Since that 2017 meeting

Joseph has a lot more tape than the first meeting with Mahomes, back on Dec. 31, 2017. The quarterback won that day, 27-24, and actually has a 6-1 record against Joseph – a series than spans the coach’s last three stops. That series includes Joseph’s time as Denver head coach (2017-18), defensive coordinator in Arizona (2019-22) and return to the Broncos as defensive coordinator (2023-present).

Jul 28, 2023; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during training camp at Centura Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Joseph has dominated that series recently. Although they’ve split their last two meetings, Joseph smothered the quarterback in a 24-9 Denver victory in 2023, a game in which Mahomes threw two interceptions. And last year, the Chiefs escaped with a 16-14 victory, thanks to Leo Chenal’s blocked field goal with no time remaining.

Ability to get the most out of elite players

This year, the Broncos are even better on defense. They lead the NFL by a wide margin with 46 sacks, and rank third in both scoring defense and yards allowed. Leading the way are a pair of game-wreckers, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I mean, great pass rusher,” Mahomes said, referring to Bonitto. “I mean, he's someone that can really get after the quarterback. He's smart. He does a lot of spying on me as well. And so, he's a really good football player and just like the other guys, they got a lot of sacks for a reason.

“They got a lot of guys, Zach Allen inside and (Jonathon) Cooper on the other side. They got guys everywhere that can make plays.”

Starting guard Kingsley Suamataia said the Broncos are the cream of the crop in a murderer’s row of outstanding defensive fronts the Chiefs have faced over the season’s first half. And that front sets the tone for the defense.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Their front five, they're definitely where it all starts at,” Suamataia said from the locker room Wednesday. “They all have motors, a lot of experience across the board. But yeah, it'll definitely be a good challenge for us, but we're more than ready for it.

“We’ve got to focus on coming back to regroup as a team, and as a brotherhood and just going out to Denver and showing people what we got to show. And the challenge we talked about, that defense, it's not just about sacks. They do a lot of things well.”

ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI