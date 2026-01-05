3 Rookies Showed Sunday They Bode Well for Chiefs’ Future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There should be no sugar-coating how awful the Chiefs looked since the bye week, even with Patrick Mahomes. Their nosedive from 5-3 to 6-11 was appalling.

But as Brett Veach and Andy Reid begin their roster overhaul, there are a few younger players with unquestionably bright futures. In addition to standout cornerback Nohl Williams, three other rookies players got their largest spotlight in Sunday’s 14-12 loss at Las Vegas.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brashard Smith’s two-play parlay

The rookie said Friday his offseason goal was to use the weight room to return next season actually looking like a running back. He sure looked like one on Sunday.

The former college wide receiver made his first NFL start and, from the beginning, the Chiefs made him the focus of their offense. The focus of playcalls on four of their first five snaps, Smith showcased his unique talent but really flashed his potential as the first half progressed.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Midway through the first quarter, Smith exploded for 23 combined yards on consecutive carries. On third-and-3, Smith showed innate vision, cutting back into hole to move the chains on a 9-yard pickup. On the very next snap, the rookie shot around the right edge for 14 yards, helping to set up Harrison Butker’s first-blood field goal.

Smith had four of the Chiefs’ 10 longest plays from scrimmage and finished with 12 carries for 56 yards, a 4.7-yard average.

McDonald shows special sauce

Smith was a seventh-round selection, but Cooper McDonald wasn’t drafted at all. The linebacker also made his first NFL start on Sunday and shined.

He played 26 snaps but none more impressive than the two on which he made tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cooper McDonald (59) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a tie game and facing third-and-goal from the 4-yard line, the Chiefs could’ve given up a key touchdown with two minutes before half. Instead, McDonald and Drue Tranquill dropped Ashton Jeanty for a 1-yard loss and the Raiders opted to settle for a short field goal.

Then, early in the fourth quarter with the Chiefs trailing 9-6, McDonald again stuffed Jeanty, this time with Charles Omenihu. The Raiders eventually had to punt.

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Ethan Downs (96) gets set for a drill during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Ethan Downs shows up

Observers watching Sunday’s game had to Google the Chiefs’ latest roster when they saw No. 40 shooting across their screens. It was rookie defensive end Ethan Downs, making his NFL debut.

A non-drafted free agent out of Oklahoma, Downs made his mark on special teams Sunday. On the Chiefs’ free kick following the Las Vegas safety in the fourth quarter, Downs stripped Raiders return man Dylan Laube and Jack Cochrane pounced on the loose ball.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jack Cochrane (43) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The play gave the Chiefs possession at the Las Vegas 21-yard line with 4:30 left in the game. It set up Harrison Butker’s field goal to cut the Raiders’ lead to 11-9.

The Chiefs obviously liked Downs coming out of Oklahoma because they immediately signed him to their practice squad on Aug. 28 after Jacksonville let him go.

