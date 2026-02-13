Three Running Backs Chiefs Could Sign in Free Agency

Once more, the Kansas City Chiefs are under the spotlight after making a move at running back, specifically amongst their coaching staff. The team hired Oklahoma Sooners running back coach and former NFL star DeMarco Murray for the same role, adding a big name to the coaching staff as the position heads for a near-total revamping.

Brashard Smith is a talented tailback in the locker room and provides ample explosiveness and pass-catching ability as more of a third-down scatback. However, this won't be enough, and a change in philosophy for Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy is needed for 2026 and beyond. Thankfully, the Chiefs are well-positioned in free agency and the NFL Draft to sign or select a talented running back to their roster to pair with the great mind of Murray.

With that in mind, I chose three free agent running backs that could be ample signings for the Chiefs this offseason, including a star player from last week's Super Bowl. Let's take a closer look.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall has the obvious talent to be one of the best players at his position in the right system. Injuries or the lack of consistency within the Jets' offense have hurt his potential, and there is a real chance their best player could be looking for a new home in 2026. Hall likely wants to see wins at a high rate, and the Chiefs would provide that in theory, giving their offense and Patrick Mahomes an outstanding runner, who would quickly become a top playmaker on the roster.

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl LX MVP will garner a lot of suitors if Seahawks general manager John Schneider balks at giving him a deserving contract. He has been one of their best players and was the star of last week's championship game. However, winning the MVP of the year's biggest game could give Walker a massive contract.

Could the Chiefs be that team to land Walker? He is the type of player who could transform their run game alongside Mahomes in the backfield, providing the offense with an exceptional runner and a player who can offer value as a pass-catcher in the slip screen game. This would be a dream signing for Kansas City if they can pull it off.

Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Gainwell is probably the type of running back the Chiefs would sign regardless of how they revamp the position. He put up over 1,000 total yards from scrimmage, showcasing excellent play-making ability as both a runner and a pass-catcher. Gainwell could be a terrific fixture in the Chiefs' offense with his skill set, becoming a dangerous threat out of the backfield in both phases.

