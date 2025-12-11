How Weird Week 14 Performance Impacted Patrick Mahomes' Ranking

The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 14 loss threw a huge wrench in their playoff plans, as a Week 15 loss will eliminate them from playoff contention. Going into Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs to be on his A-game if the Chiefs want to keep their hopes alive.

Mahomes did not perform all that well in Week 14's loss to the Houston Texans, as he was unable to surpass 200 passing yards. In fact, this is the first time all season that Mahomes hadn't had 200 or more passing yards, which became a primary reason the Chiefs fell in defeat.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell took it upon himself to create a quarterback power ranking for each starter in the NFL going into Week 14. Last week, Mahomes found himself within the Top 10, and regardless of his performance against the Texans, Mahomes' power ranking status didn't change.

The Power Ranking

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

"The three-time Super Bowl MVP is fresh off the worst game of his career (zero passing touchdowns and three interceptions). Two of the interceptions were off deflections, one that longtime security blanket Travis Kelce popped up to seal a defeat against the Houston Texans' top-ranked defense," Podell wrote.

Andy Reid's stale attack is putting too much on Mahomes to erase the shortcomings all around him. His 0.13 expected points added (EPA) per dropback are the ninth-best in the NFL."

Is Mahomes Still a Top 10 QB?

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Despite the Chiefs being on the fringe of missing the playoffs, there shouldn't be any question of whether or not Mahomes is still a Top 10 quarterback in the National Football League.

Along the road of the 2025 season, Mahomes has been the glue for a franchise slipping through the cracks. Collecting over 3,000 passing yards this season and collecting 22 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns, it's not like the two-time MVP isn't putting his best foot forward.

If the Chiefs can find a way to make the playoffs, it will likely be on the back of Mahomes. However, his wide receivers will need to improve their ways to help Mahomes out along the way, as several momentum-ending passes went through the hands of several receivers in the losing effort to the Texans.

Mahomes took it upon himself not to blame any of his receivers, which he highlighted in his postgame press conference following Week 14 .

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) fails to haul in a pass that Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) would intercept during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

“It just happens in this league. You can’t put a pin on what that exact thing is, you just go out there and you give your best effort every single time and I believe in our guys like I said. We’ve done it before. Every single opportunity we get we believe we’re going to score and we’re going to make it happen and that hasn’t happened this year but the next opportunity we get, I believe it’ll happen that time.”

